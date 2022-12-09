Your Friday Kickoff: What early offseason tier is your team in?

The LA Galaxy have traded forward Kevin Cabral to the Colorado Rapids. To land the French attacker, Colorado sent $600,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $400,000 in 2024 GAM to LA. Additionally, the Galaxy would receive a percentage of any transfer fee if Cabral is sold to a club outside of MLS. Cabral will occupy a DP spot in Colorado; the move opens a DP spot in LA. The Galaxy will cover around half of Cabral's contract over the next three seasons.

So here, in reverse order, are the tiers of offseason entertainment (so far).

A few teams have graciously offered up some news for the sake of our entertainment. We should thank them for their service. We should also probably take a moment to catch up on everything that’s happened so far before things get too chaotic.

Gonna level with y’all. Feels a bit like this offseason has been stuck in first gear for a second. That’s due in part to a couple of things. One, a very large soccer event is happening elsewhere. Two, the 2022 MLS season ended earlier than normal due to the very large soccer event and that means more time waiting around for most leagues’ winter transfer window to open.

There have been some homegrown signings, players released, players whose options were exercised and other moves. Congrats or sorry that happened to everyone involved.

They made a bunch of international signings last summer, had an Expansion Draft last month and completed some trades/free-agent moves. Still a lot of work to do for the newbies!

Philadelphia Union

They grabbed Andres Perea from Orlando to enhance their midfield options. They’re going to play 50-something games this season, so seems like a predictably smart move from a team we’d expect nothing less from at this point.

D.C. United

D.C. have been active in the free-agent market, picking up goalkeeper Tyler Miller and left back/winger Pedro Santos. They also traded for center back Derrick Williams from the LA Galaxy and signed defender Mohanad Jeahze from Sweden’s Hammarby IF on a TAM deal. All of these moves seem like upgrades, but it still feels like this roster has a long way to go. At the very least, they’ve upgraded at goalkeeper.

FC Cincinnati

Ecuador international midfielder Marco Angulo, from Independiente del Valle, is reportedly Cincy’s newest U22 Initiative player. Could be good. Could be bad. Seems good, though. Who really knows in this life of ours?

Houston Dynamo FC

Nothing earth-shattering here, but we’ve got to mention how Houston brought Ben Olsen back into MLS as their new head coach. It’s going to be… well, fascinating probably isn’t the right word. But it will be something to keep an eye on.

In the meantime, they’ve moved Fafa Picault (to Nashville) and Tim Parker (to St. Louis) along via trades and brought in Artur from Columbus. Those are all definitely some MLS moves.

Nashville SC

They picked up Fafa Picault (from Houston) and Jacob Shaffelburg (from Toronto) in trades. Definitely some MLS moves that make sense and are definitely some MLS moves.

New York Red Bulls

I really like the Cory Burke signing! His underlying numbers in Philly were excellent, he understands how to function in a high-pressing system and he wasn’t going to break through into the starting XI with the Union. He’ll get his chance in New York and it seems like it might go really well.

Orlando City SC