San Jose Earthquakes sign midfielder Judson to new contract

“He’s a player that’s universally liked in our locker room and does a lot of the unheralded work on the field for our team.”

“We’re happy to sign Judson to a new contract as we continue building our roster for the 2023 season,” Earthquakes general manager Chris Leitch in a release.

The 29-year-old Brazilian was out of contract after the 2022 campaign.

The San Jose Earthquakes have re-signed midfielder Judson through the 2023 MLS season with an option for 2024, the club announced Thursday.

Judson first joined the Earthquakes on loan from Brazilian side Tombense at the start of the 2019 season before securing a permanent transfer at the end of that year.

He's scored once in 87 MLS appearances (70 starts) for San Jose, leading the league in tackles in 2020.

Only Cristian Espinoza (119), Jackson Yueill (113), Tommy Thompson (91) and Shea Salinas (91) have made more MLS appearances for San Jose since the start of the 2019 season. With San Jose declining Thompson's 2023 option and Salinas retiring, Judson could start the season as the club's third-most-tenured player.

San Jose are entering their first season under head coach Luchi Gonzalez, who was an assistant for the US at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and used to lead FC Dallas. They've made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs just twice since 2013.