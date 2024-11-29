Your Friday Kickoff: The case for each conference finalist winning MLS Cup

Inter Miami CF have signed legendary Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez to a contract extension through the 2025 MLS season. Suárez was Inter Miami's leading scorer in 2024, tallying 25 times in 37 matches across all competitions. With 20g/9a in 27 regular-season games, he finished fourth in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race.

On Tuesday we looked at why each remaining playoff team wouldn’t win MLS Cup . We apologize for the negativity. We were just hungry. We got some food in us yesterday and are starting to see the brighter side of things. Here’s why each remaining team will win MLS Cup. (Ranked from the team we’re least optimistic about to most.)

If New York are going to pull this off they’ll need to win twice on the road and overcome a long history of disappointment. They’ll also need to keep finding ways to put the ball in the back of the net while playing a style that doesn’t lend itself to constant chance creation.

That just means catching a few breaks. And they’ve been able to set themselves up to do that throughout this postseason. They’re winning second balls, winning 40-60 duels and making life hell for their opponent. It’s straightforward but it’s been effective so far.

Is it so farfetched to think they can win a game in Orlando that finishes with both sides creating like 0.9 xG? Is it so farfetched to think they can do the same in Seattle? Is it so farfetched to think they could drag the Galaxy into the mud with them and come out alive on the other side?