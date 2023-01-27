Your Friday Kickoff: The best trades (so far) of the MLS offseason

Leadership of the US men’s national team is in overhaul mode, as U.S. Soccer announced Thursday that Earnie Stewart is leaving his role as sporting director and returning to the Netherlands to join Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven. Additionally, the federation confirmed USMNT general manager Brian McBride has moved on from the program after holding the role for three years. He informed U.S. Soccer of the decision before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Orlando City SC continued their offseason signing spree Thursday, acquiring forward Ramiro Enrique from Argentine Primera División side Banfield. The 21-year-old's deal lasts through 2025 with club options for 2026-27. He becomes the Lions' third U22 Initiative signing, alongside Uruguayan midfielder César Araújo and Argentine compatriot/winger Gastón González, who's recovered from an ACL tear suffered in April 2022, just before joining the club from Unión de Santa Fe.

The Philadelphia Union have acquired Argentine attacking midfielder Joaquín Torres in a trade with CF Montréal. The 25-year-old joins Philly in exchange for up to $800,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). The funds break down as $250k in 2023 GAM, $250k in 2024 GAM and up to $300k in conditional GAM based on Torres’ performance.

Claudio Reyna has resigned as Austin FC’s sporting director, the Western Conference club announced Thursday, adding he’ll transition into a technical advisor role before the club’s third MLS season. In addition to continuing as head coach, Josh Wolff will serve as Austin FC’s chief soccer officer on an interim basis. Sean Rubio, who was Austin FC’s director of player personnel since August 2020, has been promoted to interim sporting director as part of the restructuring.

You might have noticed the Union have been building up some depth through trades lately. Yesterday they grabbed attacking midfielder Joaquín Torres from CF Montréal. The day before that they picked up center back Damion Lowe from Inter Miami, and a whole bunch of days before that they swapped some GAM for Orlando midfielder Andrés Perea.

First thing’s first: I like all of those moves. They’re depth moves for players that have some level of proven success in MLS but not so much success that the Union had to completely break the bank. Like we talked about at length yesterday, they seem prepared to weather whatever issues come about due to a deep CCL run – if they’re so blessed by the Concacaf gods at large to have one.

But I’d also like to point out how intrigued I am overall by the move for Torres. He’s an imperfect player who tends to jump off the screen when he’s on the field – diminutive, explosive and generally just trying to make things happen. It feels like Union fans will immediately come to love him as an off-the-bench attacking threat. I’m not sure it quite makes up for losing Cory Burke this offseason, but it’s something close to that.