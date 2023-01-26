FIFA transfer report: MLS home to Concacaf’s biggest spenders in 2022

Major League Soccer’s growth in both spending power and player development was reflected in the 2022 global transfer report released by FIFA on Thursday morning, as MLS clubs comprised seven of the year’s top 10 transfer spenders in the Concacaf region, led by expansion newcomers Charlotte FC .

Columbus Crew , New England Revolution and FC Dallas also ranked in Concacaf's top 10 along with Mexican heavyweights Monterrey and Club América.

Chicago Fire FC , Orlando City SC and Atlanta United ranked second, third and fourth in North America's transfer-fee spending, with Liga MX giants Tigres UANL rounding out the top five.

The United States ranks eighth in the men's professional soccer world in overall spending on transfer fees at US$181.5 million, slotting behind only England, Italy, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium, in that order. Conversely, the US sits 12th in overall transfer receipts with $135.2 million and ranks 13th in the number of outbound transfers, paced by big-ticket deals like Ricardo Pepi's move from Dallas to FC Augsburg and Daryl Dike's transfer from Orlando to West Bromwich Albion.

In all, US professional clubs are calculated to have spent a total of $181.5 million on 404 incoming transfers and received $135.2 million on 358 outgoing transfers last year, while Canadian clubs spent US$5.5 million on 98 incoming transfers and received $5.4 million on 111 outgoing transfers.

FIFA’s report also includes transfer business in the women’s and amateur games, and comprises a total of 20,209 transfers involving 4,770 clubs from all six confederations and 182 of FIFA’s 211 member associations. These transfers involved 17,291 players of 183 nationalities.