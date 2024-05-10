Your Friday Kickoff: Matchday 13’s Hell is Real is historic, must-watch TV

The Philadelphia Union have signed midfielder Cavan Sullivan through 2028 to the largest homegrown player deal in MLS history . Sullivan, at 14 years and 224 days, is the fifth-youngest signing in MLS history. The United States youth international standout is the younger brother of fellow Union homegrown midfielder, Quinn Sullivan.

CF Montréal announced Thursday that they've mutually parted ways with vice president and chief sporting officer Olivier Renard. Club president and CEO Gabriel Gervais will take over Montréal's sporting direction on an interim basis. Renard originally joined Montréal in September 2019 as technical director.

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

All MLS games are worth watching. Some are worth watching more. Especially when it’s Rivalry Week presented by Continental Tire. The Watchgridometer is here to help you plan your matchday by giving each game a potential watchability score. A 50/50 game has “best game of all time” potential. Games are ranked in order compared to their time slot.

Sometimes you want the best and you get it.

Sometimes you want the best and you get it.

If you can find a way to split screen this one with LA-RSL, do it. These two aren’t quite as high in the standings but are still clearly two of the best rosters in the West. Neither team will want much of the ball, so we could see an end-to-end, transition-based game with plenty of chances. With Brian White and Denis Bouanga involved, I’d imagine a few of those chances find the back of the net.

The 10:30 pm ET slot is stacked with matchups between the top teams in the West. A genuine road test for first-place Real Salt Lake is the best of the bunch. Chicho Arango and RSL will have to find a way to slow down LA’s vaunted attack while the Galaxy will try to be one of the few teams to slow down Arango. If the last couple of games are any indication, RSL may have the advantage in both cases. The Galaxy have been held scoreless in their last two matches.

We went over it in detail on Wednesday, but this is an all-time great rivalry matchup in MLS history. The reigning Supporters’ Shield winners take on the reigning MLS Cup winners for the first time since the MLS Cup winners came back from a 2-0 deficit to the Shield winners in the Eastern Conference final. It’s a revenge game and a rivalry game, and it just so happens to feature the two teams holding the two biggest annual trophies in MLS. You can’t ask for more.

Every now and then, you go into a game not asking for much and come away with more than you ever imagined.

Every now and then, you go into a game not asking for much and come away with more than you ever imagined.

Tier Two: The joy of stumbling onto a match you previously weren't invested in but now are

CF Montréal vs. Inter Miami CF

WATCH: **Apple TV - MLS Season Pass**; TSN 5, RDS | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 35/50

Montréal aren’t at their best right now, and they’ve invited even more instability after parting ways with chief sporting officer Olivier Renard. The season isn’t trending in the right direction, even if Saturday's match is just their third at home through 11 so far.

But as long as Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are out there, it’s never going to be much about the other team, is it?

Philadelphia Union vs. Orlando City SC

WATCH: **Apple TV - MLS Season Pass** | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 34/50

Throw Philadelphia and Orlando onto the growing list of Eastern Conference fanbases stressing about their recent results. Expectations were high for both heading into the year. Neither have lived up to them. The Union are winless in their last four games, and Orlando have nine points and a negative seven goal differential through their first 10 games. This is an Anxiety Derby.

Atlanta United vs. D.C. United

WATCH: **Apple TV - MLS Season Pass** | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 32/50

Speaking of anxiety, there’s a lot in Atlanta right now. A visit from an ultra-direct side with Christian Benteke winning every ball that comes his way in the air isn’t going to ease those anxieties. It’s a tough matchup for a team that really needs a win and a few breaks to go their way.

D.C. are just looking to snag more road points and maybe even road wins. They have four draws in five road trips so far this year.

Toronto FC vs. New York City FC

WATCH: **Apple TV - MLS Season Pass** | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 30/50

The homestand is over for New York City. We’ll see if they can take some of the good vibes from the last month and translate them to points on the road. It’ll be a tough ask against a Toronto team that keeps getting the job done. The Reds have quietly worked their way up to third place in the East despite a goal differential of zero and a long-term injury to Lorenzo Insigne. They aren’t an elite side, but they have been an effective one. A whole lot of sides would love to take down bad teams consistently the way Toronto have.

Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders FC

WATCH: **Apple TV - Free**, FOX, FOX Deportes | Sunday, 4:45 pm ET

Watchability Score: 38/50