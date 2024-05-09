Charlotte FC sign Kerwin Vargas to new contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
Charlotte FC have signed striker Kerwin Vargas to a new contract, the club announced Thursday.
The 22-year-old Colombian, the Crown's second-ever U22 Initiative signing, is now linked with the club through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028. He will no longer occupy a U22 spot once the deal goes into effect next year.
“We’re excited to secure Kerwin’s long-term future with Charlotte FC and sign him to a new contract that will begin in 2025,” general manager Zoran Krneta said in a release. “Since signing with us as a 20-year-old, Kerwin has earned his place as a valuable member of our attack and received his first call-up to the Colombia youth national team.
"This new contract is a milestone for the club as he becomes our first U-22 Initiative player to re-sign with us and demonstrates our commitment to developing and rewarding young international players through this roster mechanism.”
Vargas, who joined Charlotte from Portuguese side CD Feirense in May 2022, has 6g/6a over 52 regular-season games. His two goals in 2024 are tied for the team lead with striker Patrick Agyemang. Designated Players Liel Abada and Enzo Copetti round out the club's attacking corps.
"I am really happy to be staying with Charlotte FC,” said Vargas. “I think it's a great organization and club to be with, and I am extremely happy to be here and for what's to come."
Charlotte host Eastern Conference rivals Nashville SC Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant