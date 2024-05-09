Charlotte FC sign Kerwin Vargas to new contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Charlotte FC have signed striker Kerwin Vargas to a new contract, the club announced Thursday.

The 22-year-old Colombian, the Crown's second-ever U22 Initiative signing, is now linked with the club through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028. He will no longer occupy a U22 spot once the deal goes into effect next year.

“We’re excited to secure Kerwin’s long-term future with Charlotte FC and sign him to a new contract that will begin in 2025,” general manager Zoran Krneta said in a release. “Since signing with us as a 20-year-old, Kerwin has earned his place as a valuable member of our attack and received his first call-up to the Colombia youth national team.