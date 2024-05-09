Miles Robinson: USMNT defender enters Hell is Real with FC Cincinnati

The Hell is Real derby between the Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati has shot into prominence as one of MLS’s most entertainingly intense matchups, fueled by the Ohio clubs’ rise into the league elite and the colorfully quirky nature of the respective fanbases’ trash talk over its first seven years of existence.

He was no slouch, either, despite spending most of the year playing soccer: He won league co-MVP honors and led his team in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals. Brian Ainscough, CEO of the Boston Bolts, Robinson’s club soccer team, told Boston.com “we’re just fortunate enough he wasn’t a few inches taller. He might have been playing basketball for Syracuse. We’re lucky we have him as a soccer player.”

There was no love lost when his Arlington High School teams faced off against their counterparts from places like Belmont, Winchester and Wellesley – and in Robinson’s case, those were actually happening on a court rather than a field, because he played basketball, not soccer, for AHS, due to rules restricting top club players from playing school soccer.

“You got generations of people growing up in the same town, they’re very prideful in where they're from – and they definitely don't like you if you're not from where they’re from,” the FCC defender told MLSsoccer.com last week. “That type of energy, that passion that you can definitely see when you see all of Boston sports.”

All that said, anyone with a passing familiarity with the rabid sporting culture of the Boston area can imagine how Miles Robinson may have experienced even nastier antagonism in the fierce local showdowns of his adolescence in Arlington, Massachusetts.

It will undoubtedly remain the case at Lower.com Field on Saturday as the two sides in possession of MLS’s two biggest trophies tangle again in the showcase fixture of the first matchday of Rivalry Week presented by Continental Tire (7:45 pm ET | Apple TV - Free ; FS1/FOX Deportes).

His upward progress earned him a Generation adidas contract after his sophomore year, Atlanta United snatching him with the second overall SuperDraft pick as they prepared for their MLS expansion debut in 2017.

The journey continued in heated NCAA clashes in Atlantic Coast Conference play, traditionally considered the top competition level in college soccer. Robinson’s Orange dueled bold-faced names like North Carolina, Duke, Wake Forest and Clemson – “Oh yeah, we hated Clemson for sure,” he said, perhaps remembering a tense meeting with the Tigers at the 2015 College Cup, Clemson booking a trip to the national championship game via a penalty-kick shootout after a 0-0 deadlock.

“I was always loyal to the Boston Bolts; I always thought they were a great organization, and they always did right by me," Robinson said of what's now an MLS NEXT program. "Honestly, the Revs wasn't even really close to where I was. Boston Bolts were just easier for me to go to, but also, I was always a part of them, and I wouldn't want to leave … I think I made the right decision. And definitely, all the love goes out to Bolts and Syracuse for helping develop me.”

“They did,” said Robinson when asked if the Revs recruited him to join their system. “And I remember Syracuse kind of wanted me to go there too. And I was like, ‘nope.’

Robinson has shown as much throughout his career. In youth soccer, he and his Bolts teammates took a special delight in locking horns with their local professional academy, the New England Revolution . Avert your eyes here, Revs fans: In a parallel universe, the commanding center back might have turned out as a homegrown signing for the club.

“Those high-school basketball games when you get individually booed, like, that type of energy is pretty sweet, honestly. I remember getting pretty harassed, almost, in high school basketball,” he recalled, the enjoyment of the memories clear in his voice. “That type of energy definitely brings out the best in me.”

“Early in my career, I’d get really nervous. I think I still get nervous, but it's the type of nerves that propel you into a different level, almost, of focus and attention in the match,” he explained. “Those types of nerves, those butterflies that you can kind of harness in the right way to perform well.”

“When it's a rivalry game and you feel the passion in the crowd, that type of energy definitely can translate onto the pitch.”

“You need a little rivalry in sports, just to add some pressure and tension in any environment, whether it's like a local game, or town soccer, up to Syracuse, obviously big ACC matchups, and then with Atlanta, Orlando was our big rival. And then with the national team, it’s obviously Mexico that we play quite often,” he said. “Those games are the ones you want to play in and you want to perform well.

As he matured into one of the top defenders on the continent and became a regular member of the US men’s national team , Robinson showed a knack for big performances in big games. And in Concacaf, they rarely come bigger than USMNT vs. Mexico, particularly when hardware is on the line, as it was when Robinson scored the game-winning goal on a 117th-minute header to cap a man-of-the-match display in the 2021 Gold Cup final, prompting an epic night out in Las Vegas for Gregg Berhalter and his squad.

Choosing Cincy

DeAndre Yedlin saw this as he got to know Robinson on USMNT duty, and is now also his colleague on Cincy’s back line thanks to a trade from Inter Miami CF earlier this year.

“He's one of the most relaxed guys ever. Very, very calm, just an even keel. You don't really hear him yell a lot – honestly, you don’t hear him talk a lot,” said Yedlin. “But he's one of those guys that just speaks with his actions. There's not many center backs that I've played with before this that I felt as comfortable playing with as Miles.

“Especially with the way that we want to play, which is pretty high intensity, and where I'm on the front foot a lot and I'm pushing forward pretty high a lot, you need somebody that can cover space. So that's the perfect guy to do it. He's a freak athlete, obviously. Good on the ball, really good in the air – there’s not a lot of flaws to his game.”

Yedlin’s words follow closely those of coach Pat Noonan and others around the Orange & Blue who were thrilled when FCC convinced Robinson they were the best next step in his career when he left Atlanta as “probably the most coveted free agent” in MLS last winter, in the words of general manager Chris Albright.

Note carefully: That’s ‘best next step,’ not ‘next best.’ Despite being widely expected, for years, to try his hand in Europe at that point, Robinson signed a rare ‘1 + 1’ contract with Cincy instead, balancing his earning power and hunger for winning with the desire for future flexibility via a seven-figure wage without a long-term Designated Player deal.

“Being a free agent is pretty unique to a lot of MLS players; a lot of players never get that opportunity, especially in MLS. So I think I wanted to take advantage of it,” Robinson told MLSsoccer.com during Cincinnati’s preseason camp in Clearwater, Florida. “In general, it's very rare to have a short-term deal in MLS and I think that can be very beneficial, especially someone like me, that can be in the national team pool. It's kind of like betting on myself, hoping I can do the best, and I think this is a place where I'm going to be set up for success.