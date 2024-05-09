CF Montréal, Olivier Renard mutually part ways

Olivier Renard
MLSsoccer staff

CF Montréal announced Thursday that they've mutually parted ways with vice president and chief sporting officer Olivier Renard. Club president and CEO Gabriel Gervais will take over Montréal's sporting direction on an interim basis.

Renard, a Belgium native, originally joined Montréal in September 2019 as technical director. He was previously the sporting director of Belgian clubs KV Mechelen and Standard de Liège.

“To the entire club, the players, the staff, the fans and the Saputo family, I thank you for all these years in Montréal,” Renard said in a release. “I am proud to have played a part in the growth of CF Montréal, to have orchestrated a sporting identity for the club, and l will leave with lasting memories.”

“I would like to thank Olivier for his dedication, passion and work with the organization since 2019,” Gervais said. “He played an important role in developing and implementing the club's sporting philosophy. I wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.”

Montréal are in their first season under head coach Laurent Courtois, hoping to return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs after earning the Eastern Conference's No. 2 seed in 2022.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
CF Montréal

Related Stories

Laurent Courtois embraces “beautiful challenge” at CF Montréal
Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream CF Montréal vs. Inter Miami
Canadian Championship: Vancouver Whitecaps, CF Montréal make solid debuts
More News
More News
CF Montréal, Olivier Renard mutually part ways

CF Montréal, Olivier Renard mutually part ways
Diego Rossi seeks Hell is Real bragging rights: "We can keep this streak up"
Voices: Jon Arnold

Diego Rossi seeks Hell is Real bragging rights: "We can keep this streak up"
Matchday 13: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Matchday 13: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass
Charlotte FC midfielder Brandt Bronico drives community forward

Charlotte FC midfielder Brandt Bronico drives community forward
Your Thursday Kickoff: Which Cascadia club needs a Rivalry Week win the most?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Thursday Kickoff: Which Cascadia club needs a Rivalry Week win the most?
Video
Video
Yuya Kubo, Yohei Takaoka & Miki Yamane celebrate Japanese culture & tradition
1:51
Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Yuya Kubo, Yohei Takaoka & Miki Yamane celebrate Japanese culture & tradition
FC Cincinnati: Can they repeat as Supporters' Shield winners?
2:22
This is MLS

FC Cincinnati: Can they repeat as Supporters' Shield winners?
Columbus Crew: Will they add another MLS Cup in 2024?
2:00
This is MLS

Columbus Crew: Will they add another MLS Cup in 2024?
Rivalry Week: Will your team make history?
0:30

Rivalry Week: Will your team make history?