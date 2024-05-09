CF Montréal, Olivier Renard mutually part ways

CF Montréal announced Thursday that they've mutually parted ways with vice president and chief sporting officer Olivier Renard. Club president and CEO Gabriel Gervais will take over Montréal's sporting direction on an interim basis.

Renard, a Belgium native, originally joined Montréal in September 2019 as technical director. He was previously the sporting director of Belgian clubs KV Mechelen and Standard de Liège.

“To the entire club, the players, the staff, the fans and the Saputo family, I thank you for all these years in Montréal,” Renard said in a release. “I am proud to have played a part in the growth of CF Montréal, to have orchestrated a sporting identity for the club, and l will leave with lasting memories.”

“I would like to thank Olivier for his dedication, passion and work with the organization since 2019,” Gervais said. “He played an important role in developing and implementing the club's sporting philosophy. I wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.”