Charlotte FC midfielder Brandt Bronico drives community forward

"I just knew that continuing this kind of work was how I was going to help lift up the city that I love so much," Bronico wrote in The Players Tribune . "Making meaningful connections with people all over Charlotte continues to solidify the bond I have with this city. And being a leader in the community so we can all help each other and be good neighbors is a responsibility I take seriously."

The veteran midfielder and his wife Rebecca volunteer with a Charlotte-based nonprofit called Beds for Kids, which furnishes households for families that can't afford it.

Given his roots, Brandt Bronico takes extra pride in playing for Charlotte FC . Ditto for giving back to the community he's made his own.

Through his Annual BB13 Fundraiser, Bronico also unites other Charlotte FC players, local organizations and community members to raise awareness and funds for families and kids around Charlotte who need support furnishing their homes.

Now, Audi is contributing $40,000 to Beds for Kids through their Goals Drive Progress fund – allowing the nonprofit to provide furniture to hundreds of families in the Charlotte area.

"The city of Charlotte has given me so much," Bronico wrote. "It’s where I fell in love with the game of soccer. It’s where I grew up. Where I met my wife. Where we’ll eventually raise our family. I’m thankful that Charlotte FC brought me home, and I can only hope that I can give back to the club and city what they’ve given to me over the years."