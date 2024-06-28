Your Friday Kickoff: How the Rapids can shake up the West in Matchday 23

The US men's national team couldn't overcome an early red card to Tim Weah as they fell 2-1 to Panama in their 2024 Copa América Group C matchup at Atlanta United's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday.

FC Dallas have transferred forward José Mulato to Serbian SuperLiga side FK Spartak Subotica . The move opens a U22 Initiative and international roster slot for FC Dallas. The 21-year-old Colombian youth international initially joined FC Dallas in November 2022 from Deportivo Cali.

The New York Red Bulls have transferred midfielder Frankie Amaya to Liga MX side Toluca. Amaya, 23, was picked No. 1 overall by FC Cincinnati in the 2019 SuperDraft presented by adidas. The former US youth international departs with 9g/14a in 131 matches across Cincy and New York.

The Colorado Rapids have fully acquired striker Rafael Navarro from Brazilian top-flight side Palmeiras. Navarro, who originally joined Colorado on loan from Palmeiras in July 2023, is now under contract through 2027 with an option for 2028. He will remain a Designated Player.

New England Revolution forward Tomás Chancalay will miss the remainder of the 2024 MLS season. Chancalay is scheduled to undergo season-ending knee surgery in the coming weeks to repair a partial right ACL tear. He will soon be added to the Season-Ending Injury List. Chancalay has 8g/1a in 23 regular-season matches for New England, initially joining last summer on loan from Argentine Primera División side Racing Club. The Revs exercised his permanent transfer option in November.

Polish DP Karol Swiderski is returning from his loan with Serie A side Hellas Verona next month . The 27-year-old logged 22g/10a in 61 matches for Charlotte in 2022-23 before the loan and competed for Poland at UEFA Euro 2024. Swiderski won't be eligible to feature until the club's match at Austin FC on July 20 after the Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 18.

All MLS games are worth watching. Some are worth watching more. The Watchgridometer is here to help you plan your weekend by giving each game a potential watchability score. A 50/50 game has “best game of all time” potential. Games are ranked in order relative to their time slot.

Sometimes, you want the best, and you get it.

They’re trending upward quickly though. After a three-game win streak, the Rapids are second in the West in expected points and goals added (g+) differential. By the underlying numbers, they’re the team in the West best set to compete with LAFC down the stretch. The eye test tells us there’s a little more work to do. They can start to change that narrative in a major way with a result here though.

The best game of the week by far and it’s not even close. Last weekend, LAFC jumped to the top of the West and Colorado jumped to a home playoff spot. Both teams feel like they’re right where they belong. Colorado still have a lot to prove.

Every now and then, you go into a game not asking for much and come away with more than you ever imagined.

Tier Two: The joy of stumbling onto a match you previously weren't invested in but now are

New York City FC vs. Orlando City SC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Friday, 7:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 30/50

The 2015 expansion teams go head-to-head in a Friday night matchup to start the weekend. It’s a get-right game for NYCFC after three straight losses and a tough matchup for Orlando after… well, their entire season. They’re riding a high though after a 4-2 win over Chicago last weekend. It will take a bit more effort to take down an NYCFC side that’s once again featuring Maxi Moralez in the starting lineup.

New England Revolution vs. Columbus Crew

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 33/50

This looked like a really fun “prove-it” game for a Revs side that’s won four straight. But Tomás Chancalay is officially out for the season and it’s unlikely Dylan Borrero and Carles Gil will be available. That puts a bit of damper on things, to say the least. The flip side of this is that if New England pull out a win despite their absences then we really will have to start considering the Revs a team changed for the better.

Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami CF

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 36/50

The star-less summer Herons have been rolling even with their absences. They’ve won their first two games without Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez. Nashville present their most defensive-oriented challenge yet. We’ll see if they can break down a Nashville side that’s starting to find a bit of a groove under interim manager Rumba Munthali. They’re up to seventh in the Eastern Conference standings.

Houston Dynamo FC vs. Charlotte FC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 32/50

Houston have finally started to get their attack in gear lately. They’ve scored 13 goals in their last five games after scoring 13 in their first 14. They’re going to need that attack to be humming against the best defensive side in the league.

FC Dallas vs. FC Cincinnati

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 30/50

Dallas nearly found themselves on the edge of a playoff spot before blowing a 2-0 lead against Seattle last weekend. They have an opportunity to get back on track here against an FC Cincinnati side just starting to find its way without Matt Miazga. Still, even without Miazga, Cincy and Lucho Acosta will be a handful.

Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United FC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 35/50

There could be a ton of goals in this one. Both teams score plenty and both teams haven’t been elite defensively as of late. Take the over or just kick back and let an MLS After Dark special wash over you.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 34/50