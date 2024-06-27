Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas transfer José Mulato to Serbian team

Jose Mulato - transfer - FC Dallas
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

FC Dallas have transferred forward José Mulato to Serbian SuperLiga side FK Spartak Subotica, the club announced Thursday. The move opens a U22 Initiative and international roster slot for FC Dallas.

The 21-year-old Colombian youth international initially joined FC Dallas in November 2022 from Deportivo Cali.

Mulato played in seven MLS matches (all as a substitute) and tallied 20g/6a in 41 games for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate North Texas SC.

Most recently, Mulato was on loan at USL Championship side San Antonio FC.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker FC Dallas José Mulato

