MLS unveils 2024 All-Star Hometown Heroes presented by RBC Wealth Management

Additionally, Dr. Anthony Williams is being recognized as the Honorary Hero, an accolade given to an individual who has not only made a positive impact on the lives of those around them but has also worked extensively to progress the sport of soccer in their community. A key figure in Columbus for over 45 years, Dr. Williams coached a great number of soccer players, many of whom went on to play soccer in college.

Major League Soccer, RBC Wealth Management and @BPCMLS are committed to creating positive change and lasting impact in the communities where we live, work, and play our games. Today, we’re excited to announce this year’s #HometownHeroes ! Learn more about each Hero and their… pic.twitter.com/JofndJLevP

"MLS is humbled to honor Columbus Early Learning Centers, Final Third Foundation, Our Helpers, and Student Success Stores as the 2024 MLS All-Star Hometown Heroes,” said Sola Winley, Executive Vice President, Chief Engagement and Inclusion Officer of Major League Soccer. “I would also like to acknowledge the thoughtfulness of the members of our selection committee. At a time when we celebrate the best of MLS in Columbus, the Hometown Heroes committee is shining a light on community leaders and organizations who provide service and hope every day and are among the countless stars of this city."

The private event will take place on Tuesday, July 23, at the Lincoln Theatre in Columbus. It is part of the League, Columbus Crew, BPC, and RBC Wealth Management’s ongoing efforts to amplify and celebrate the impactful work taking place within the community. The event will feature an intimate discussion moderated by BPC’s Executive Director Allen Hopkins, Jr., to spotlight the leaders of each organization.

In collaboration with BPC – an independent organization of Black MLS players, coaches and staff working to bridge the racial equality gap in soccer and society – and the Columbus Crew, the honorees will be recognized at the third annual MLS All-Star Hometown Heroes Showcase presented by RBC Wealth Management.

The MLS All-Star Hometown Heroes Showcase presented by RBC Wealth Management is part of the League’s schedule of events in the lead-up to the highly anticipated 2024 All-Star Game presented by Target between MLS and LIGA MX on Wednesday, July 24 at Lower.com Field in Columbus.

"I don't know if the word 'heroes' is a strong enough word for these organizations and the people who work for them. As a Columbus resident myself, I was humbled and inspired by their selfless contributions and dedication to making our community a better place to live and work," said Peter Kaldis, Director of Business Development at RBC Wealth Management-U.S. “Supporting our communities is a cornerstone value at RBC Wealth Management and the MLS Hometown Heroes Showcase is one way we can help amplify and recognize the great work being done by nonprofits in our community.”

Among the criteria for selection was the individual’s use of an innovative approach to helping those in the local area with the greatest need, whose actions directly have a positive impact on the community, as well as the commitment of the leader’s organization to serve underrepresented individuals and communities throughout the Columbus area.

Columbus Early Learning Centers (CELC) is the oldest early education and care provider in the Midwest. Founded in 1886, CELC has been committed to supporting Columbus’ children and families by providing education to children 6 weeks to 5 years old through year-round, all-day programming at education and care centers, home-visit programs and familial support.

Gina Ginn, Chief Executive Officer, Columbus Early Learning Centers: “We have served the diverse and hard-working families of Columbus for 137 years - since 1887! With the support of generous partners like the Columbus Crew and Major League Soccer, our services make it possible for parents in low socio-economic households to work or attend school while their young children are also given a strong foundation for success in school and in life. A big thank you to the MLS, the Black Player’s Association and RBC Wealth Management for selecting Columbus Early Learning Centers as an MLS All-Star Hometown Hero 2024. A recognition of this magnitude will assist us in carrying out our mission to help young learners develop, families succeed, and neighborhoods thrive. Columbus Early Learning Centers envisions and strives for a Columbus community where all children, birth through pre-kindergarten, have access to a high-quality early learning experience, regardless of their zip code or economic status. We are grateful for the MLS community's support to highlight CELC’s important work in Central Ohio.”

Final Third Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with a mission to inspire, engage, and educate through soccer-based and education-based youth-focused programs and events. Programming includes soccer & literacy, environmental awareness and professional development.

Benjamin Levey, Executive Director, Final Third Foundation: “This is hopefully a launching pad that allows people to understand how F3 utilizes soccer, wellness, and education to grow the game and level the playing field - on and off the pitch. We are so grateful to RBC Wealth Management and MLS for giving us this platform - thank you!"

Our Helpers is a women-led, immigrant-founded nonprofit in Columbus, Ohio, focused on improving the lives of immigrants and refugee families by connecting and providing resources in all aspects of human services.

Dorothy Hassan, Chief Executive Officer: "It is incredibly humbling to be recognized by MLS as a hometown hero for the work that Our Helpers is doing to help New American families improve their lives and transition from simply surviving to thriving. We are connecting the dots across organizations, partners, and institutions to recognize the wholeness of immigrant and refugee individuals, with mental wellness at the very center of our why. I am honored that the work we are doing is being valued and celebrated in a way that surpasses my wildest dreams! This award is an absolute honor."

Student Success Stores (SSS) exists to meet the basic needs of students in grades 6-12 from economically disadvantaged communities and to remove barriers to learning that can be created when life necessities are unavailable. The organization provides free, anonymous stores inside schools filled with hygiene products, easy-to-eat food items, school-code clothing, and school supplies. By supplying students with the essentials, they aim to ensure that each child starts the school day healthy, confident and ready to learn.