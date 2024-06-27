Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids fully acquire Rafael Navarro

Rafael Navarro - Colorado Rapids - transfer
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Colorado Rapids have fully acquired striker Rafael Navarro from Brazilian top-flight side Palmeiras, the club announced Thursday.

Navarro, who originally joined Colorado on loan from Palmeiras in July 2023, is now under contract through 2027 with an option for 2028. He will remain a Designated Player.

"We are delighted to have secured the permanent signing of Rafa following his impressive loan spell," Rapids president Pádraig Smith said in a release.

"Rafa seamlessly integrated into our group, displaying the mentality and character we value at our club. His overall game, exceptional work ethic and ability to both score goals and create for his teammates perfectly align with our team’s philosophy and game model."

The 24-year-old has been a key figure in Colorado's resurgent 2024 campaign under head coach Chris Armas. Navarro has logged 11g/3a in 20 appearances, spearheading the Rapids' attack alongside Djordje Mihailovic and Cole Bassett.

After finishing last in the Western Conference last year, Colorado are fourth (31 points; 9W-7L-4D record) entering Saturday's match at heavyweight LAFC (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Colorado Rapids Rafael Navarro

Related Stories

FC Dallas transfer José Mulato to Serbian team
Austin FC sign Ukrainian center back Oleksandr Svatok
St. Louis CITY SC sign John Klein from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate
More News
More News
Argentina vs. Peru: How to watch, stream Copa América Group A game

Argentina vs. Peru: How to watch, stream Copa América Group A game
New England Revolution forward Tomás Chancalay out for 2024

New England Revolution forward Tomás Chancalay out for 2024
FC Dallas transfer José Mulato to Serbian team
Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas transfer José Mulato to Serbian team
Colorado Rapids fully acquire Rafael Navarro
Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids fully acquire Rafael Navarro
Your Thursday Kickoff: How will FC Cincinnati handle Matt Miazga injury?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Thursday Kickoff: How will FC Cincinnati handle Matt Miazga injury?
Video
Video
Djordje Mihailovic heats up for Colorado Rapids
1:20
Quicker Stats

Djordje Mihailovic heats up for Colorado Rapids
Twellman's Takes: FC Cincinnati in danger of summertime swoon?
1:24
Offside with Taylor Twellman

Twellman's Takes: FC Cincinnati in danger of summertime swoon?
Twellman's Takes: LAFC deserve more Supporters' Shield hype
1:09
Offside with Taylor Twellman

Twellman's Takes: LAFC deserve more Supporters' Shield hype
"Nuestros Colores": Leagues Cup Anthem
1:00

"Nuestros Colores": Leagues Cup Anthem