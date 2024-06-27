Colorado Rapids fully acquire Rafael Navarro

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Colorado Rapids have fully acquired striker Rafael Navarro from Brazilian top-flight side Palmeiras, the club announced Thursday.

Navarro, who originally joined Colorado on loan from Palmeiras in July 2023, is now under contract through 2027 with an option for 2028. He will remain a Designated Player.

"We are delighted to have secured the permanent signing of Rafa following his impressive loan spell," Rapids president Pádraig Smith said in a release.