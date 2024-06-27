Colorado Rapids fully acquire Rafael Navarro

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Colorado Rapids have fully acquired striker Rafael Navarro from Brazilian top-flight side Palmeiras, the club announced Thursday.
Navarro, who originally joined Colorado on loan from Palmeiras in July 2023, is now under contract through 2027 with an option for 2028. He will remain a Designated Player.
"We are delighted to have secured the permanent signing of Rafa following his impressive loan spell," Rapids president Pádraig Smith said in a release.
"Rafa seamlessly integrated into our group, displaying the mentality and character we value at our club. His overall game, exceptional work ethic and ability to both score goals and create for his teammates perfectly align with our team’s philosophy and game model."
The 24-year-old has been a key figure in Colorado's resurgent 2024 campaign under head coach Chris Armas. Navarro has logged 11g/3a in 20 appearances, spearheading the Rapids' attack alongside Djordje Mihailovic and Cole Bassett.
After finishing last in the Western Conference last year, Colorado are fourth (31 points; 9W-7L-4D record) entering Saturday's match at heavyweight LAFC (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant