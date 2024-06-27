New England Revolution forward Tomás Chancalay out for 2024

Tomas Chancalay - Revs
MLSsoccer staff

New England Revolution forward Tomás Chancalay will miss the remainder of the 2024 MLS season, the club announced Thursday.

Chancalay is scheduled to undergo season-ending knee surgery in the coming weeks to repair a partial right ACL tear. He will soon be added to the Season-Ending Injury List.

Chancalay has 8g/1a in 23 regular-season matches for New England, initially joining last summer on loan from Argentine Primera División side Racing Club. The Revs exercised his permanent transfer option in November.

The 25-year-old Argentine is one of New England’s three Designated Players alongside midfielder Carles Gil and forward Giacomo Vrioni.

By moving Chancalay to the Season-Ending Injury List, New England increase their roster-building options during the Secondary Transfer Window (July 18 - Aug. 14).

