New England Revolution forward Tomás Chancalay out for 2024

New England Revolution forward Tomás Chancalay will miss the remainder of the 2024 MLS season, the club announced Thursday.
Chancalay is scheduled to undergo season-ending knee surgery in the coming weeks to repair a partial right ACL tear. He will soon be added to the Season-Ending Injury List.
Chancalay has 8g/1a in 23 regular-season matches for New England, initially joining last summer on loan from Argentine Primera División side Racing Club. The Revs exercised his permanent transfer option in November.
The 25-year-old Argentine is one of New England’s three Designated Players alongside midfielder Carles Gil and forward Giacomo Vrioni.
By moving Chancalay to the Season-Ending Injury List, New England increase their roster-building options during the Secondary Transfer Window (July 18 - Aug. 14).