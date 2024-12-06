Your Friday Kickoff: Almost here! How LA Galaxy or New York Red Bulls can win MLS Cup

New York City and Orlando City announced their end-of-year roster moves yesterday. Both rosters were largely unchanged. Check out the full list of moves here.

Inter Miami CF and Seattle Sounders FC learned their FIFA 2025 Club World Cup opponents on Thursday afternoon, pitting them against some of the world's biggest clubs. Lionel Messi's Miami were drawn into Group A alongside Palmeiras (Brazil), FC Porto (Portugal), and Al Ahly (Egypt). Seattle are in Group B against Paris Saint-Germain (France), Atlético Madrid (Spain) and Botafogo (Brazil).

Major League Soccer today announced that Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi has been named the 2024 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player after leading Miami to the best overall MLS regular season record, its first-ever Supporters’ Shield, and the MLS single-season points record (74). Messi concluded the regular season with a league-leading 36 goal contributions (20 goals, 16 assists). Messi averaged 2.18 goal contributions per 90 minutes this season, which is the best goal contributions per 90 minutes in MLS history.

There are a whole bunch of ways to win a single soccer game. But we can make our best-educated guess as to what might decide this particular soccer game by stealing a bit from Bill Connelly at ESPN.

They get a moment of magic from their front four

You may have heard by now that Riqui Puig is out. There’s good news for the Galaxy though. The rest of their attack is still really damn good. Puig hasn’t done it all alone this year. The Galaxy are the first team in MLS history to have four players reach 10 goals and 10 assists.

The remaining attacking trio of Gabriel Pec, Dejan Joveljic and Joseph Paintsil won’t have a ton of clear-cut opportunities in this one. The Red Bulls’ setup for this game won’t allow for that. But each of them is capable of creating something special out of nothing. And if it’s not them, it might just be whoever steps in for Puig. We know Marco Reus or Diego Fagundez have it in them.

AND/OR

They’re able to limit New York’s transition moments

When we talk about transition moments, we’re talking about New York forcing turnovers in the Galaxy’s first two-thirds of the pitch and heading the other way at speed or counter-attacking opportunities once New York get into their low block. In both cases, the Galaxy’s defense will have to be at its best. Or at least good enough.

Per Sportec, the Galaxy were tied for last in MLS this season on goals conceded via counterattack. Only three teams allowed more shots from counterattacking situations. Now, those can be defined in different ways, but combined with the eye test, we can generally assume the Galaxy have struggled with transition defense. That could become a major problem if they’re not careful.

AND/OR

They get weirdly better without Riqui Puig

This one is a bit of a stretch, but hear me out.

Long term, this isn’t a thing. The Galaxy aren’t going to be better next year waiting for Puig to get back from his ACL tear. But in a one-off game like this, there’s a chance LA look cohesive in a way New York aren’t expecting.

They only played five matches all season without Puig. It’s been months since we’ve seen LA without him in the starting lineup. When you have a player who’s such an extreme focal point of an attack drop out, a team can sometimes look a little more interconnected. Against a Red Bulls side that’s going to press, maybe LA not reflexively force-feeding Puig is better for the team as a whole and more difficult for New York to overcome.

I’m just saying, we’ve seen this before from teams that are heavily reliant on a No. 10 to guide the way. They show short bursts of extreme competency as a unit before their lack of a reliable chance-creator starts to become apparent.