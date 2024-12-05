FIFA 2025 Club World Cup draw results: Who will Inter Miami & Seattle Sounders face?

Inter Miami CF and Seattle Sounders FC learned their FIFA 2025 Club World Cup opponents on Thursday afternoon, pitting them against some of the world's biggest clubs.
Lionel Messi's Miami were drawn into Group A alongside Palmeiras (Brazil), FC Porto (Portugal), and Al Ahly (Egypt). Seattle are in Group B against Paris Saint-Germain (France), Atlético Madrid (Spain) and Botafogo (Brazil).
Here’s the breakdown of what awaits the two MLS clubs when the 32-team tournament unfolds from June 15 to July 13, 2025 across the United States.
Who and where they’ll play
- June 13 vs. Al Ahly - Time TBD | Hard Rock Stadium - Miami, Florida
- vs. FC Porto - Time/Date TBD | Stadium TBD
- vs. Palmeiras - Time/Date TBD | Stadium TBD
How they qualified
Inter Miami were awarded the spot allotted to the host country after winning the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield and setting the league's single-season points record (74 points; 2.18 ppg).
Who they drew
Palmeiras, Conmebol (Brazil)
The Sao Paulo-based club has won the Campeonato Brasileiro a record 12 times, including 2022 and 2023. They're still within striking distance of a third straight league title ahead of Sunday's season finale against Fluminense.
- How they got here: 2021 Copa Libertadores
- Club World Cup history: 2 appearances, 2021 runner-ups
- Domestic league titles: 12
- Key players: Gustavo Gómez (D), Richard Rios (M), Raphael Veiga (M), Jóse Manuel López (F)
- Coach: Abel Ferreira
FC Porto, UEFA (Portugal)
One of Portugal's "Big Three" clubs (along with Sporting CP and SL Benfica), FC Porto have competed in every season of the Primeira Liga since its inception in 1934. The Dragons are their country's most successful side in international competitions, with seven trophies.
- How they got here: Ranking pathway (UEFA)
- Club World Cup history: 0 appearances
- Domestic league titles: 30
- Key players: Diogo Costa (GK), Alan Varela (M), Stephen Eustaquio (M), Pepê (W)
- Coach: Vítor Bruno
Al Ahly, CAF (Egypt)
A domestic and international powerhouse, Al Ahly are also familiar with MLS opposition, having defeated Seattle Sounders, 1-0, at the FIFA 2022 Club World Cup.
- How they got here: 2020-21, 2022-23 & 2023-24 CAF Champions League
- Club World Cup history: 9 appearances, 3 third-place finishes
- Domestic league titles: 44
- Key players: Wessam Abou Ali (F), Reda Slim (W), Emam Ashour (M), Marwan Ateya (M)
- Coach: Marcel Koller
When and where they’ll play
- vs. Botafogo - Time/Date TBD | Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.
- vs. Atlético Madrid - Time/Date TBD | Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.
- vs. Paris Saint-Germain - Time/Date TBD | Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.
How they qualified
Seattle Sounders FC qualified via their historic 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup title. That qualified them for the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup in Morocco.
Who they drew
Paris Saint-Germain, UEFA (France)
France's most decorated side, PSG will make their first FIFA Club World Cup appearance in 2025. They were Lionel Messi's previous club before his historic move to Inter Miami in 2023.
- How they got here: Ranking pathway (UEFA)
- Club World Cup history: 0 appearances
- Domestic league titles: 12
- Key players: Ousmane Dembélé (W), Marquinho (D), Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK), Achraf Hakimi (D),
- Coach: Luis Enrique
Atlético Madrid, UEFA (Spain)
An institution of Spanish football, Atlético Madrid have won 11 league titles and share historic rivalries with LaLiga's other two titans: Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.
- How they got here: Ranking pathway (UEFA)
- Club World Cup history: 0 appearances
- Domestic league titles: 11
- Key players: Jan Oblak (GK), Antoine Griezmann (F), Julián Álvarez (F), Alexander Sørloth (F)
- Coach: Diego Simeone
Botafogo, Conmebol (Brazil)
The last club to book their spot at next year's Club World Cup via their 2024 Copa Libertadores title, Botafogo boast three former MLS players in their squad: league-record outbound transfer Thiago Almada (Atlanta United), Jefferson Savarino (Real Salt Lake) and Gregore (Inter Miami).
- How they got here: 2024 Copa Libertadores
- Club World Cup history: 0 appearances
- Domestic league titles: 2
- Key players: Thiago Almada (M), Junior Santos (F), Alex Telles (D), Luiz Henrique (W)
- Coach: Artur Jorge
Group A
- Palmeiras (CONMEBOL/Brazil)
- FC Porto (UEFA/Portugal)
- Al Ahly (CAF/Egypt)
- Inter Miami CF (Concacaf/USA)
Group B
- Paris Saint-Germain (UEFA/France)
- Atlético Madrid (UEFA/Spain)
- Botafogo (CONMEBOL/Brazil)
- Seattle Sounders FC (Concacaf/USA)
Group C
- Bayern München (UEFA/Germany)
- Auckland City FC (OFC/New Zealand)
- Boca Juniors (CONMEBOL/Argentina)
- SL Benfica (UEFA/Portugal)
Group D
- Flamengo (CONMEBOL/Brazil)
- ES Tunis (CAF/Tunisia)
- Chelsea (UEFA/England)
- Club Léon (Concacaf/Mexico)
Group E
- River Plate (CONMEBOL/Argentina)
- Urawa Red Diamonds (AFC/Japan)
- CF Monterrey (Concacaf/Mexico)
- Inter Milan (UEFA/Italy)
Group F
- Fluminense (CONMEBOL/Brazil)
- Borussia Dortmund (UEFA/Germany)
- Ulsan HD FC (South Korea/AFC)
- Mamelodi Sundowns (CAF/South Africa)
Group G
- Manchester City (UEFA/England)
- Wydad AC (AFC/Morocco)
- Al Ain (AFC/United Arab Emirates)
- Juventus (UEFA/Italy)
Group H
- Real Madrid (UEFA/Spain)
- Al Hilal (AFC/Saudi Arabia)
- CF Pachuca (Concacaf/Mexico)
- FC Salzburg (UEFA/Austria)