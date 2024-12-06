Emil Forsberg leads New York Red Bulls to MLS Cup: "I'm not satisfied"

“Nothing else. That’s the ultimate goal, to win. I came here to win. I can’t speak about what was before. But when I came, I had one clear goal and that was to win.”

“I came to win,” Forsberg said before New York face LA Galaxy on Saturday afternoon for MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi (4 pm ET | Apple TV - Free ; FOX, FOX Deportes, TSN, TDS).

After an illustrious European career in which he became a UEFA Champions League regular at RB Leipzig, won two DFB Pokal trophies and featured at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and two European Championships, the Swedish midfielder arrived in the Big Apple with a point to prove.

Quickly, the offseason began with Red Bulls fans crying out for a high-level Designated Player who could finally get them over the hump. Fast forward to December 16, 2023, and New York got their man.

After besting Charlotte FC , 5-2 , in the Wild Card Round, the New York Red Bulls were ousted from the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs by FC Cincinnati in a two-game sweep. RBNY had completed 14 straight years of postseason soccer, with not one Philip F. Anschutz Trophy to show for it.

“He just kind of creates things for us. We don’t have to worry much. Just get the ball to Emil’s feet and let him do his thing.”

“His presence just brings a calmness,” said defender Dylan Nealis . “The experience he has is second to none, Champions League and all that. He’s played in the biggest games and getting us relaxed in these moments is huge. And his presence on the field is remarkable.

From the moment he was introduced to his teammates, moving from Red Bull's German outpost to the MLS branch, it was apparent the Bundesliga veteran intended to be a difference-maker. He was ready to help change the club’s trajectory, a motivating factor in why he was quickly handed the captain’s armband.

“You can see the form he brings to the team,” said homegrown midfielder Peter Stroud . “I think I saw a graphic the other day, we definitely win a lot more when he’s on the field. So missing him was huge, and to have him back is a game changer.”

With Forsberg on the field this season, the Red Bulls have been a force to be reckoned with. He’s provided a balance, while still offering explosiveness and tenacity in attack. And the stats back it up. When healthy, New York boasted a 11W-6L-6D record, as opposed to the 3W-9L-3D record when he was unavailable.

“You see some guys who maybe come in here, they’re stars and maybe they don't want to be here, maybe they have big egos,” Tolkin said. “He's really so down to Earth. He'll talk to everybody on the team, whether it's the cleaning people at our facility or the top guys. I have a lot of respect for that … and it makes guys want to win for him too.”

Late-season resurgence

Unfortunately for RBNY, Forsberg was sidelined with a long-term injury in early July. That coincided with the team’s worst run of form of the season, sliding down the Eastern Conference table. During his three-month absence, the Red Bulls won just one of nine league matches.

But in early October, during his first start since returning from injury, the Swede immediately made his impact felt, scoring and adding an assist in a 4-1 trouncing of Toronto FC.

It was clear that having their captain back provided a spark in the Red Bulls’ locker room. Even as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, the Red Bulls entered the postseason feeling like favorites. They swept reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew in Round One, before outdueling higher-seeds New York City FC and Orlando City in their home stadiums to reach the club’s second-ever MLS Cup.

“We saw in his first practice with us how much talent he has, how much expertise he has in the game and how knowledgeable he is as a player,” said center back Sean Nealis.