Young Players: Who were top performers in Matchdays 17 & 18?

Sometimes it’s just one touch of the ball, one header, one challenge won that can make the difference between points seized and points dropped.

We’ll start in the Windy City, the site of one of the weekend’s most surprising results. And remember, you can have your say on this list; just look for a post like this and tell us which young players caught your eye:

Timing is everything. It’s a lesson that can often take many years to fully grasp. Yet there are youngsters across MLS who seem to have internalized it while still in their teens, including several of those featured in this week’s rundown.

It's a busy #YPPOTW Monday with a double game week in MLS, so recommendations are most welcome. Who were the top performers under age 22 across MLS over the past week? Looking good for Guti in Chicago and Esmir up in Ningland... who else? ✍️👇👶⚽

Guti was solid in 1-1 draws with D.C. United and Orlando City , then broke out in earnest against the LA Galaxy at Soldier Field on Saturday, leading the charge as Chicago rallied from an early deficit to bag their first league win since early April.

The Men in Red are undefeated in three matches since, uhhh... allowing Xherdan Shaqiri to depart early for Switzerland’s national team camp, a move that seems to have empowered Gutiérrez as the Fire’s central playmaker.

How often does a team bid farewell to their top star, a globally-known name whose salary ranks as the fourth-highest in their league, and immediately produce improved performances and results? Well, that’s exactly what’s gone down in Chicago .

Guti also completed 92% of his 49 passes, one of them a chance created and 10 of them into the final third, and added five defensive actions and five recoveries on the day.

Though the nature of the play meant he wasn’t credited with an assist, the 20-year-old’s fingerprints were all over Chicago’s equalizer, and then he showed razor-sharp instincts and cold-blooded composure to net the game-winner with that fine solo effort.

The 21-year-old won four of his six duels and made five recoveries against CLT, then provided eight recoveries and five defensive actions against OCSC, repeatedly showcasing his relentless engine and defensive instincts to sniff out danger and extinguish it. Just listen to the glowing praise from his coach, Sandro Schwarz:

After completing 92% of his 52 passes in the 3-1 midweek win over Charlotte FC , Edelman connected 46/52 passes (88%) as RBNY defeated Orlando City 1-0, completing three key passes across the two matchdays.

The Red Bulls rebounded from last month’s Hudson River Derby loss with a six-point week that keeps them in the thick of both the Eastern Conference and Supporters’ Shield races. Their hard-working, no-frills homegrown central midfielder was quietly essential to the wins, in both of which RBNY allowed less than one expected goal on the night.

Great moment from the #RBNY presser, Schwarz’s high praise for Daniel Edelman’s performance lately, has been huge in New York’s midfield: “All of us know his quality especially against the ball and he can run, he’s physically in a top spot.” (Credit to @Efried97 for the question) pic.twitter.com/Q9us4ViRrE

Dear readers, we’ll keep it a buck with you: The YPPOTW selection committee was flat-out gobsmacked to see US Under-23 national team coach Marko Mitrović snub Luna from his June camp roster, the final gathering before he submits his roster for the Summer Olympics in France next month. How many attacking players on that list are more creative, more tenacious, more internationally experienced than Moon Boy?

It would be completely understandable if Luna allowed that emotional uppercut to cloud his mind as RSL visited the Seattle Sounders later that day. It’s not like Luna played poorly at Lumen Field: 64 minutes played, 96% pass completion rate on 25 attempts, two chances created, four recoveries, 5/8 ground duels won, and two fouls drawn.

But his contributions to the Claret-and-Cobalt’s 5-1 demolition of Austin FC back home in Utah on Saturday were that much harder to ignore. Luna played the full 90 minutes, posting a game-high four chances created, seven recoveries, five defensive actions, 3/3 tackles won, and he took part in a startling 16 ground duels, setting the stage for Chicho Arango’s star turn.

“For me, it's really just another thing in your career: [Whether] it happens or not, it's out of your control. I think just keep performing, continue to perform here for RSL,” said Luna of missing out on the pre-Olympic camp. “That's what I'm focused on. Everything else will always turn out the way how it wants to be. But I think there's always benefits and things in other – if I don't go to the Olympics, there's other things that I can be selected for. If I get selected for the Olympics, then that's great as well. So I think it's just staying positive and continuing to work.”