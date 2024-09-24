Young Players: Who stood out in Matchdays 33 & 34?

Powered by a nine-goal explosion, the Union grabbed full points from their two six-pointers, routing New York City FC 5-1 in the Bronx on Wednesday before thumping D.C. United 4-0 at Subaru Park, and the elder Sullivan brother had a hand in half of those tallies, give or take.

First he came off the bench to tee up Jesús Bueno for the late DOOPers’ exclamation point at Yankee Stadium. Then he made the most of a start on Sunday with a livewire performance, playing a game-high five key passes and bagging assists on Philly’s first and third goals – both of them aggressive displays of quickness and individual skill that presented his teammates with point-blank tap-ins. We also don’t overlook that it was his smart through ball that sparked the sequence preceding Dániel Gazdag’s finish on the second goal of the evening.