Young Players: Who stepped up on Matchday 5?

Matchday 5's crop for Young Players of the Week featured a couple of familiar faces, as well as some first-time selections.
Here's who stood out for their clubs in this weekend's packed slate of MLS action.
Mark up another golazo for LAFC's 19-year-old Venezuelan standout.
Martínez had already scored one of the best goals of the season to date with his majestic run and finish at Seattle Sounders FC in Matchday 3, and he added another to the highlight-reel with this vicious strike to open the scoring in LAFC's 2-0 road victory at Sporting KC.
The Philadelphia Union are flying high to begin their 2025 campaign, and their 20-year-old homegrown midfielder continues to be a big reason why.
After logging another rock-solid shift in the Union's 1-0 victory over St. Louis CITY SC, Sullivan has now started all five of Philly's matches so far this season and gone the full 90 in four of them.
Much like Sullivan, NYCFC's 20-year-old right back is emerging as an integral piece for a hopeful Eastern Conference contender.
Maintaining a clean sheet against the Columbus Crew is never an easy task, but that's exactly what NYCFC managed to do, with Ilenic playing the full 90 minutes while completing 88.1% of his passes.
Gregg Berhalter's Chicago Fire are in fine form at the moment, and their young goalkeeper was a big reason why they were able to upset Vancouver Whitecaps, 3-1, at BC Place for their third straight win.
Brady came up huge late with this 75th-minute denial that preserved Chicago's 2-1 lead, and demonstrated his credentials as arguably the league's best young backstop.
Orlando City's 20-year-old fullback gets another nod here as he continues to lay the foundation for a potential full-on breakout.
Orlando demolished D.C. United, 4-1, with Freeman contributing a 50th-minute goal that marked his second of the season, and the assist to Designated Player teammate Luis Muriel's opener.
- Blake Gillingham: At 22, he's slightly too old for our usual criteria, but we're tossing the Dynamo backstop an honorable mention for deputizing admirably to help Houston hold the Seattle Sounders off the scoresheet at Lumen Field. Gillingham was forced into duty for the final 23 minutes of the match after starter Jimmy Maurer left with an injury.
- Leonardo Barroso: The 19-year-old drew his first MLS start in Vancouver and tallied his first league assist. He also had his first MLS goal in Matchday 3 at FC Dallas, so the Portugal youth international is off to a notably strong start.
- Anisse Saidi: In a season of milestones for San Diego FC, the expansion side checked off another one with the debut of the 16-year-old forward, who was acquired from Philadelphia.
- Máximo Carrizo and Seymour Reid: NYCFC also deployed a pair of MLS debutants in Columbus as Carrizo and Reid each made second-half substitute cameos. With Jonathan Shore also featuring in the contest, that made for three 17-year-olds helping procure their road point at Lower.com Field.