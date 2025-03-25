Inter Miami sign Ecuadorian striker Allen Obando

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Inter Miami CF have signed striker Allen Obando on loan from Ecuadorian Serie A side Barcelona Sporting Club, the club announced Tuesday.
The 18-year-old Ecuador international's deal lasts through the 2025 MLS season with a purchase option.
While at Barcelona SC, Obando produced 4g/3a in 23 matches after developing in their academy. Internationally, Obando has two senior team appearances for Ecuador and featured prominently at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup.
To complete the deal, Inter Miami traded $150,000 in General Allocation Money to Vancouver Whitecaps FC in exchange for Obando's Discovery Priority rights.
"I'm excited to have the opportunity to continue my career with a new challenge at a great club like Inter Miami," said Obando. "I'm ready to get to work to continue growing as a player and help my teammates and the club fight for our objectives this season."
For Miami, Obando adds No. 9 depth beyond Uruguayan icon Luis Suárez. Fellow Ecuador international Leo Campana previously held that role, before being traded to the New England Revolution in December.
Obando is Miami’s latest attacking addition for the 2025 campaign, following Tadeo Allende, Venezuelan international Telasco Segovia, Haitian international Fafà Picault and Argentine youth international Baltasar Rodríguez.
After winning the 2024 Supporters’ Shield with a record-setting 74 points, the Herons remain undefeated early into the 2025 season. They've also made the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals and are preparing to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup this summer.
