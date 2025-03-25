Inter Miami sign Ecuadorian striker Allen Obando

While at Barcelona SC, Obando produced 4g/3a in 23 matches after developing in their academy. Internationally, Obando has two senior team appearances for Ecuador and featured prominently at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to continue my career with a new challenge at a great club like Inter Miami," said Obando. "I'm ready to get to work to continue growing as a player and help my teammates and the club fight for our objectives this season."