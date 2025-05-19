Young Players: Who stepped up in Rivalry Week?

Chicago's 21-year-old homegrown played one of his best games as a pro, scoring twice and tallying his first assist of the season to spearhead the Fire's 4-1 rout of Charlotte FC. Long considered a potential future star for the Windy City side, Gutiérrez could be headed for a true breakout campaign, with his five goals in nine matches leaving him just one off his career high of six that he posted in 2024.