Young Players: Who stepped up in Matchdays 16 & 17?

Ari Liljenwall

The New England Revolution's dynamic fullback duo led the way in another big week for the rising young stars across MLS.

Here's who made the cut for our latest Young Players of the Matchday selections.

Peyton Miller
Defender · New England Revolution

Already enjoying an impressive 2025 campaign, New England's 17-year-old left back delivered a virtuoso two-way performance in Saturday's 3-0 win at CF Montréal. In addition to logging his first career MLS goal and first assist of the season, Miller won six of 10 duels while logging three tackles and two interceptions, demonstrating his high ceiling.

Miller isn't just holding his own in his first full MLS season; he's become a fixture in Caleb Porter's first-choice XI.

Ilay Feingold
Defender · New England Revolution

Feingold was the recipient of Miller's assist on the Revs' 87th-minute insurance tally, which marked his second goal of the game. The 20-year-old right back looks headed for a breakout in his own right, with the brace bringing him up to 3g/3a while starting 14 of his 15 appearances.

Matthew Corcoran
Midfielder · Nashville SC

Corcoran made the most of his third start of the season, logging secondary assists on both his team's goals in Nashville's 2-2 draw vs. New York City FC. The 19-year-old former FC Dallas academy product has also started each of Nashville's last two US Open Cup matches, so he's made a case for minutes as a depth piece for BJ Callaghan.

Lucas Sanabria
Midfielder · LA Galaxy

LA's first win of the season was aided by Sanabria's first MLS goal, which opened up the scoring in the Galaxy's badly-needed 2-0 result over Real Salt Lake. Even more encouraging for the Gs, the goal was assisted by Sanabria's fellow U22 signing Matheus Nascimento.

Christopher Cupps
Defender

Chicago's homegrown center back went the full 90 in a big 3-1 road victory at Orlando City SC – an incredibly impressive feat for a 17-year-old making just his second MLS start. Cupps made history earlier this season, becoming the youngest starter in the Fire's history at 16 years, 342 days in his team's scoreless draw vs. Orlando on May 3.

Honorable mentions
