Young Players: Who stepped up in Matchdays 16 & 17?

The New England Revolution's dynamic fullback duo led the way in another big week for the rising young stars across MLS.
Here's who made the cut for our latest Young Players of the Matchday selections.
Already enjoying an impressive 2025 campaign, New England's 17-year-old left back delivered a virtuoso two-way performance in Saturday's 3-0 win at CF Montréal. In addition to logging his first career MLS goal and first assist of the season, Miller won six of 10 duels while logging three tackles and two interceptions, demonstrating his high ceiling.
Miller isn't just holding his own in his first full MLS season; he's become a fixture in Caleb Porter's first-choice XI.
Feingold was the recipient of Miller's assist on the Revs' 87th-minute insurance tally, which marked his second goal of the game. The 20-year-old right back looks headed for a breakout in his own right, with the brace bringing him up to 3g/3a while starting 14 of his 15 appearances.
Corcoran made the most of his third start of the season, logging secondary assists on both his team's goals in Nashville's 2-2 draw vs. New York City FC. The 19-year-old former FC Dallas academy product has also started each of Nashville's last two US Open Cup matches, so he's made a case for minutes as a depth piece for BJ Callaghan.
LA's first win of the season was aided by Sanabria's first MLS goal, which opened up the scoring in the Galaxy's badly-needed 2-0 result over Real Salt Lake. Even more encouraging for the Gs, the goal was assisted by Sanabria's fellow U22 signing Matheus Nascimento.
Chicago's homegrown center back went the full 90 in a big 3-1 road victory at Orlando City SC – an incredibly impressive feat for a 17-year-old making just his second MLS start. Cupps made history earlier this season, becoming the youngest starter in the Fire's history at 16 years, 342 days in his team's scoreless draw vs. Orlando on May 3.
- Oscar Verhoeven: Verhoeven has shown well on loan to San Diego from San Jose, putting in a big-time shift at right back to help SDFC preserve a clean sheet in their 2-0 victory over Austin FC. Mikey Varas' starting XI also featured 21-year-old midfielder Alejandro Alvarado Jr. and 18-year-old right back Luca Bombino, each of whom also made meaningful contributions.
- Benjamin Cremaschi: With Yannick Bright injured, the Herons needed their 20-year-old midfielder to step up, and Cremaschi did just that with a steady effort alongside legendary teammate Sergio Busquets in Inter Miami's 5-1 romp over the Columbus Crew.
- Jacob Bartlett: Sporting KC's 19-year-old midfielder continued his impressive rookie campaign with another 90-minute shift in Saturday's 3-1 win over Houston. Bartlett has started all 13 of his appearances this season, closing in on 1,000 minutes, while completing 87% of his passes.