CF Montréal acquire Olger Escobar from New England Revolution

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- MTL receive: Olger Escobar
- NE receive: Up to $175k GAM, sell-on %
CF Montréal have acquired midfielder Olger Escobar from the New England Revolution, the clubs announced Thursday.
In return for Escobar's Homegrown Priority Rights, New England receive up to $175,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) – breaking down as $125k guaranteed and $50k conditional. New England retain a sell-on percentage as well.
As part of the deal, Escobar has signed with Montréal through the 2026 season with option years spanning 2027-29.
"We are pleased to welcome Olger to our club," said Montréal president and CEO Gabriel Gervais. "He is a high-potential, creative player with great offensive flair and technical ability."
The 18-year-old Guatemalan international recorded one goal and one assist in 34 appearances for MLS NEXT Pro side New England Revolution II. Internationally, he's scored once in seven senior-team appearances.
During the 2022-23 season, Escobar was named MLS NEXT U-17 MVP and helped the Revs' U-19 team win the MLS NEXT Cup title. He also received the New England Revolution’s 2022-23 Academy Player of the Year award.
Escobar was yet to make his first-team debut for New England.
