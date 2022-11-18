"You must beat Wales”: MLS coaches predict USMNT at World Cup

For the first time in eight-plus years, the US men’s national team are back in the FIFA World Cup .

To understand how they’ll be viewing the USMNT’s Group B games (and possibly beyond), MLSsoccer.com connected with a small handful of decision-makers around the league. Here are their perspectives as soccer's biggest event arrives in the Middle East.

Just like fans and media members, MLS coaches are anxiously waiting to see how this youth-driven squad performs at Qatar 2022.

“If he can find that kind of influence for the US team, then it would be a tremendous asset – not only getting out of the group stage but then having the ability to really surprise some people in the knockout stages. When Gio is on top of it, you need players who can change things.”

“If Reyna can stay healthy, he can be very impactful. He's a player the team needs to be in great form and at times has to be a game-changer, almost has to be a little like Landon Donovan was in 2002,” said Vermes, referring to when a 20-year-old Donovan, arguably the USMNT’s greatest-ever player, earned Best Young Player Award honors at the South Korea/Japan co-hosted World Cup.

Reyna, often plagued by injuries, featured in only four of 14 World Cup qualifiers as the USMNT placed third in Concacaf’s Octagonal. But fresh off his 20th birthday, Reyna is healthy and could be a true breakout player.

Sporting Kansas City manager and sporting director Peter Vermes wasted little time in selecting a player that could be the USMNT’s X-factor. He highlighted Borussia Dortmund attacker Giovanni Reyna, a one-time New York City FC academy star who jettisoned early for the German Bundesliga.

The other unanimous pick? Aaronson’s Leeds teammate Tyler Adams, a 23-year-old defensive midfielder whose MLS roots are traced back to the New York Red Bulls . Mastroeni, a two-time USMNT World Cup veteran (2002, ‘06), called Adams the “guy who makes it tick.” Vermes, part of the USMNT’s 1990 World Cup squad, dubbed Adams the “ultimate competitor” and an “unsung hero” who links the whole 4-3-3 formation.

“He really drives a group forward and is also crafty enough to create and to score goals,” Mastroeni said of the 22-year-old. “I don't think he's a sleeper by any stretch. He's a top player for this team, but if he has a good start to the World Cup, he can be super influential and dictate things.”

As for Real Salt Lake head coach Pablo Mastroeni, he selected Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson as the USMNT’s potential difference-maker in Qatar. The Philadelphia Union homegrown product has only been in Europe for two years, yet quickly rose from Red Bull Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga to commanding a club-record fee in the EPL.

“Matt has shown his shot-stopping ability to be very, very good. That's going to be incredibly useful for this current squad.”

“Goalkeeping has always been a strong point for the US team when it comes to these tournaments. It's no different this year,” Hendrickson said of Arsenal’s No. 2, behind England’s Aaron Ramsdale.

He singled out now-Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner, who joined the Premier League leaders from the New England Revolution this summer. Turner is the presumptive starter after manager Gregg Berhalter didn’t name ex- Columbus Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen, his previous No. 1, to the 26-man squad .

Chicago Fire FC head coach Ezra Hendrickson, who grew up in the US though represented Saint Vincent and the Grenadines internationally, praised what’s traditionally a position of strength for the Americans.

First, some facts about Berhalter’s squad being drawn into the World Cup’s strongest on-paper group, per the FIFA World Rankings.

The USMNT are guaranteed three games in Qatar: Nov. 21 against Wales, Nov. 25 against England and Nov. 29 against Iran. Only the top two teams reach the knockout stages (Round of 16), chasing a spot in the Dec. 18 final at Lusail Stadium.

So, what’s the best path to advancing? It all starts with facing Wales.

“It's always that first game because it sets the tone and it creates a narrative outside of the group that also propels the group with confidence. For us in 2002, that game against Portugal really instilled a sense of belief in our team, being in a difficult draw with the hosts,” said Mastroeni, referencing the USMNT’s infamous 3-2 win over Luis Figo-led Portugal that helped sparked a quarterfinal run.

“That's the game that really sets the mindset, really sets momentum in play. … Getting a good result against Wales will then make the other games a bit more manageable where the US understands their identity, how they go about their work.”

Hendrickson came to a similar conclusion, not just because of what a three-point start does.

“If the assumption is England will win the group, then it means you must beat Wales,” he said. “If you don't win it, then it becomes a little sketchy going forward.