A tribute to a Mexican legend! LAFC tifo of Vicente Fernandez explained

Y Volver, Volver, Volver!!!
The mariachi song was heard all across Banc of California Stadium as LAFC’s 3252 supporters' group displayed a tifo of legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez before Saturday's 2022 season-opening match vs. the Colorado Rapids.
The Grammy-winning mariachi legend, who is considered one of Mexico’s most influential cultural figures, passed away on December 12, 2021, leaving behind a vast legacy of musical hits and films.
The song “Volver, Volver” contextualizes the desire of returning to an old love. A fitting way for LAFC’s 3252 supporters to pay homage to the Mexican legend while professing their desire to support their club.