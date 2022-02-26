A tribute to a Mexican legend! LAFC tifo of Vicente Fernandez explained

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Y Volver, Volver, Volver!!!

The mariachi song was heard all across Banc of California Stadium as LAFC’s 3252 supporters' group displayed a tifo of legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez before Saturday's 2022 season-opening match vs. the Colorado Rapids.

The Grammy-winning mariachi legend, who is considered one of Mexico’s most influential cultural figures, passed away on December 12, 2021, leaving behind a vast legacy of musical hits and films.

The song “Volver, Volver” contextualizes the desire of returning to an old love. A fitting way for LAFC’s 3252 supporters to pay homage to the Mexican legend while professing their desire to support their club.

Los Angeles Football Club

Related Stories

Y volvió! LAFC star Carlos Vela scores stunning hat trick vs. Colorado Rapids
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 1
Biggest storylines to watch in MLS Week 1
More News
More News
Recap: Columbus Crew 4, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0

Recap: Columbus Crew 4, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0
Y volvió! LAFC star Carlos Vela scores stunning hat trick vs. Colorado Rapids

Y volvió! LAFC star Carlos Vela scores stunning hat trick vs. Colorado Rapids
A tribute to a Mexican legend! LAFC tifo of Vicente Fernandez explained

A tribute to a Mexican legend! LAFC tifo of Vicente Fernandez explained
Recap: Philadelphia Union 1, Minnesota United FC 1

Recap: Philadelphia Union 1, Minnesota United FC 1
Liftoff! Minnesota United's Robin Lod scores first goal of 2022 MLS season

Liftoff! Minnesota United's Robin Lod scores first goal of 2022 MLS season
CF Montréal sign Mathieu Choinière to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

CF Montréal sign Mathieu Choinière to contract extension
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Columbus Crew vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | February 26, 2022
4:17

HIGHLIGHTS: Columbus Crew vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | February 26, 2022
GOAL: Lucas Zelarayán, Columbus Crew - 87th minute
0:46

GOAL: Lucas Zelarayán, Columbus Crew - 87th minute
GOAL: Luis Díaz, Columbus Crew - 84th minute
0:45

GOAL: Luis Díaz, Columbus Crew - 84th minute
GOAL: Carlos Vela, LAFC - 50th minute
0:54

GOAL: Carlos Vela, LAFC - 50th minute
More Video