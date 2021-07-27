Would signing Thiago Almada make sense for Atlanta United?

“Almada’s kind of like combining those two things: super high-end young prospect, considered the best player. It shows a lot of ambition and if they get him and he plays as well with Atlanta as he has in Argentina, he’ll fix a lot of things for them,” co-host Matt Doyle said. “But as we’ve seen over the past four years with this team, that’s a big if.”

“Three years ago I would have told you, ‘Who cares who the manager is, who cares what the situation is. If you can get talent like this, you bring it in,’” Gass said. “Atlanta has maybe changed my mind about that because of the way Barco happened and what happened with Pity, which I still can’t explain. It still blows my mind that an in-your-prime South American Player of the Year coming out of River [Plate] just couldn’t find a way to be productive in this league. So, Atlanta’s kind of been the reason that I would say maybe this doesn’t work.”