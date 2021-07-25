Transfer Tracker

Reports: Atlanta United make offer for rising Argentine star Thiago Almada

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Reports

Atlanta United have made an offer for Velez Sarsfield attacking midfielder Thiago Almada, a 20-year-old rising star for club and country, according to reports out of Argentina.

Argentine journalist German Garcia Grova tweeted that Almada has been offered a four-year contract by ATLUTD. Another report from Cesar Luis Merlo affirmed that Atlanta are in talks to sign Almada, who can also play out wide.

Since making his senior team debut for Velez Sarsfield in 2018, Almada has tallied 20 goals and seven assists in 80 appearances for the Primera Division side across all competitions. He's currently in Tokyo with the Argentine Olympic team, playing alongside Atlanta United midfielder Ezequiel Barco.

In a press conference after Gabriel Heinze’s departure as head coach, Atlanta United president Darren Eales and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said they're looking to bring in an impactful player during the Secondary Transfer Window. Heinze, before his 13-game MLS stay, led Velez Sarsfield and coached Almada.

The Five Stripes have actively shopped in Argentina since joining MLS in 2017, landing Pity Martinez, Santiago Sosa, Alan Franco, Marcelino Moreno, Barco and more from the South American country over the years.

Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille are reportedly also in hot pursuit of Almada.

