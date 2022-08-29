Dayne St. Clair’s World Cup stock is rising & more Canada takeaways

We’re less than 90 days away from the FIFA 2022 World Cup , and only a couple of weeks out from a marquee September international window for Canada – the last showcase before the big dance in Doha, Qatar.

A number of Canadian players continue to impress in their quests to crack the final 26-man World Cup roster, while a few key contributors are back to their best at an ideal time for the national team.

From across Europe and in MLS, here’s a selection of the top-performing Canadian internationals across the globe this weekend.

Davies has never struggled with the transition from club to country, but there’s no doubt the 21-year-old will benefit if this trend continues. He’ll likely be Canada’s most important player at the World Cup, so if he’s anywhere near as vital for the Bavarians, it’ll only help the Canadians’ chances in Qatar.

That’s seemingly changed in the last two matches. Davies is drifting inside more often on the dribble and played a significant role in both Bayern goals against Wolfsburg two weeks ago, as well as Leroy Sané’s 83rd-minute equalizer on Saturday.

The Vancouver Whitecaps product has traditionally been deployed in two separate roles for club and country. He’s the main man for Canada, usually scoring or assisting with regularity while having the freedom to roam across the pitch to influence games. It’s been a very different story for Bayern at left back, though, where he’s just part of the Big Red Machine.

A muscle injury prevented Alphonso Davies from playing last week, but he returned to the Bayern Munich starting lineup as they settled for a 1-1 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Of all the positions in Canada’s player pool, winger might be the deepest. Davies, Tajon Buchanan, Junior Hoilett and Liam Millar have been squad regulars. Charles-Andreas Brym and 17-year-old dual national Luca Koleosho have been given looks, too.

That’s why cracking the final World Cup roster is a Herculean task, barring any late injuries. Davies, Buchanan, Hoilett and Millar are essentially locks, but Theo Corbeanu is doing everything in his power to join them.

Corbeanu scored his first goal for Blackpool last week and added his second of the season in Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Bristol City in the English Championship. In fact, the 20-year-old was a menace in the second half, registering three total shots and routinely beating defenders on the dribble, which is one of his greatest strengths.

The caveat in all of this is that Corbeanu only came on for the last 11 minutes of play. He’s still adapting to his new surroundings on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, so the winger has already experienced some rough patches after he was taken off at halftime in the 1-0 loss to Swansea City on Aug. 13.