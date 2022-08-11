Dayne St. Clair named MLS All-Star Game MVP

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota United FC goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair was named 2022 MLS All-Star MVP after a solid display in goal for the MLS All-Stars, helping the team secure a 2-1 win over the Liga MX All-Stars on Wednesday night at Allianz Field.
St. Clair, who received a hero’s welcome as he joined the match in the 32nd minute, came up big 12 minutes later with a huge save on a Juan Dinenno header to preserve a 1-0 lead. He was one of three MLS All-Star goalkeepers to feature in the game, including starter Andre Blake from the Philadelphia Union and NYCFC’s Sean Johnson.
Carlos Vela and Raul Ruidiaz, the scorers on the night for the MLS All-Stars, were also in the running for the MVP honor. The LAFC Designated Player opened the score in the 3rd minute, while the Seattle Sounders striker provided the winner from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute.