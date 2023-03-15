World Cup 2026 update: Four-team groups and more games confirmed

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

World Cup trophy

Details around the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America have more clarity after Tuesday’s FIFA Council Meeting.

The expanded 48-team tournament, co-hosted across the US, Canada and Mexico, will include:

  • 104 games total (up from 64)
  • 12 groups of four teams (three games each, round-robin style)
  • Maximum of eight games (up from seven)
  • Top two teams in each group advance
  • Eight best third-place finishers advance
  • 32-team knockout stage

The format eliminates the proposed three-team groups and keeps the same overarching structure that’s defined the world’s biggest sporting event since its 1998 edition. Additionally, there was fear that three-team groups could lead to collusion on their final matchday.

This new 48-team tournament is expected to last roughly 40 days, starting June 11 and lasting through a July 19 final. That elongates the quadrennial tournament by nearly a week.

It’s unclear how the games will be divided among host cities, plus which locations will host which games. There are 16 host cities spanning the US (11), Canada (2) and Mexico (3). All three Concacaf nations will auto-qualify.

Mexico (1986) and the US (1994) have both previously hosted a World Cup, unlike Canada. The 2026 World Cup is the first held across three nations.

World Cup

Related Stories

World Cup: USA, Canada & Mexico will auto-qualify for 2026
Looking deeper on USMNT reset: What awaits World Cup 2026 co-hosts?
Thiago Almada gets World Cup hero's return at Velez Sarsfield
More News
More News
Austin FC can't "right the wrong" in historic CCL upset to Haiti's Violette AC
Concacaf Champions League

Austin FC can't "right the wrong" in historic CCL upset to Haiti's Violette AC
Philadelphia Union advance in CCL after dominating Alianza FC at home
Concacaf Champions League

Philadelphia Union advance in CCL after dominating Alianza FC at home
Austin FC on wrong side of CCL history against Haiti's Violette AC
Concacaf Champions League

Austin FC on wrong side of CCL history against Haiti's Violette AC
World Cup 2026 update: Four-team groups and more games confirmed

World Cup 2026 update: Four-team groups and more games confirmed
Seattle Sounders guaranteed spot in expanded 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

Seattle Sounders guaranteed spot in expanded 2025 FIFA Club World Cup
Toronto FC add defender Cristián Gutiérrez via waivers
Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC add defender Cristián Gutiérrez via waivers
More News
Video
Video
DENIED! Which keeper had the best stop on Matchday 3?
1:53
What A Save

DENIED! Which keeper had the best stop on Matchday 3?
Were big calls in FC Cincinnati vs. Seattle Sounders the right ones?
11:02
Instant Replay

Were big calls in FC Cincinnati vs. Seattle Sounders the right ones?
Long-Range Rips & Scissor Kicks! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:53

Long-Range Rips & Scissor Kicks! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. New England Revolution | March 12, 2023
6:43

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. New England Revolution | March 12, 2023
More Video