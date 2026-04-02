Winter transfers: Who are the most impactful signings in MLS?

Who have been some of the most impactful signings? Which players have hit the ground running? Here are six names that have caught my eye and transformed their teams in 2026.

Already, Espinoza has provided a club-defining moment. He scored the goal that knocked Inter Miami out of the Concacaf Champions Cup , helping Nashville eliminate a side they’ve repeatedly fallen short against in knockout phases.

That’s all because of Cristian Espinoza . He's a legitimate third scoring option who’s been one of the league’s top chance creators the past five years. Some people may have overlooked him because he was in San Jose , but we’re talking about one of the best free-agent additions in league history.

For so long, we asked Nashville to get Hany Mukhtar a creative sidekick who would raise the team’s level. And while there have been pretty good players put around him in the past, there's no question this is the most dangerous the Nashville attack has ever looked.

Stephen Eustáquio has been LAFC’s missing piece with ball progression through midfield.

LAFC have a lot of very good midfielders who all profile as No. 8s – all-action, box-to-box guys who want to defend, then get forward and attack the box. Yet none of them truly have creative influence from deep in midfield. That's what Eustáquio adds, bringing a dangerous element of vision and passing from deeper spots that they’ve lacked since maybe prime Ilie Sánchez.

Eustáquio knows when to speed the game up. He knows when to slow the game down. He sets the tempo and the rhythm. And because LAFC are so dominant in attack, when teams sit in a low block, he's not an out-and-out No. 10, but he’s significantly more forward-thinking in his passing to try to break them down.