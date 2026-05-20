St. Louis top Houston Dynamo in PKs to advance to Open Cup semifinals

St. Louis CITY SC advanced to the 2026 US Open Cup semifinals on Tuesday with a 4-2 penalty-shootout victory over Houston Dynamo FC at Energizer Park.
Substitute goalkeeper Ben Lundt, who replaced injured captain Roman Bürki in the first half, blocked two spot kicks - including a semifinal-clinching save on Héctor Herrera.
Lundt's heroics came after both sides played to a 2-2 draw in regulation time, with Marcel Hartel scoring a brace for the hosts. Mateusz Bogusz and Artur found the back of the net for the Dynamo, who ended with 10 men after Lawrence Ennali was sent off for a double booking.
After winning their first-ever PK shootout, St. Louis are into the semifinals. They'll face the winner of Wednesday's quarterfinal clash between Colorado Rapids and San Jose Earthquakes at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.