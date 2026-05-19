2026 MLS NEXT Cup presented by Allstate Kicks Off May 23 with Top Clubs Battling for Titles

NEW YORK (Tuesday, May 19, 2026) – The 2025-26 MLS NEXT season culminates at the 2026 MLS NEXT Cup presented by Allstate in Salt Lake City, Utah, as the best youth teams in the U.S. and Canada compete to be crowned MLS NEXT champion. The single-elimination knockout tournaments will be held from May 23-31 at Regional Athletics Soccer Complex. All championship matches will be played at Zions Bank Stadium.

The 2026 MLS NEXT Cup presented by Allstate is the conclusion of the 2025-26 MLS NEXT season, featuring the top teams in each age group (U13, U14, U15, U16, U17 and U19). In the Allstate Homegrown Division within the U15 through U19 age groups, 32 teams will qualify for the tournament based on their position in league play, the Pro Player Pathway or via MLS NEXT Flex presented by Allstate. The U13 and U14 age groups will have 32 teams competing in the Championship bracket with another 32 teams in the Premier bracket. In each age group within the MLS NEXT Academy Division (U15 to U19), 16 clubs will qualify via league play, and 16 finalists from MLS NEXT Cup Qualifier events will compete for championships in Salt Lake City.

U13 and U14 teams competing in the MLS NEXT Allstate Homegrown Division earned invitations based on Quality of Play rankings through Taka’s analytical assessments. This includes performance evaluation of each team’s offensive and defensive actions in a match. Each age group will feature 64 teams, divided into two brackets of 32, competing in a single-elimination tournament to determine a champion. Both championship matches are scheduled for May 31. All matches will consist of two 30-minute halves (60 minutes total) and will go directly to penalty kicks in the event of a tie, except for the championship matches.

MLS NEXT Cup presented by Allstate matches in the U15–U19 age groups will be 90 minutes in length. If a match is tied at the end of regulation, it will go directly to penalty kicks—except for the championship matches. Championship matches will include two five-minute periods of extra time. If the score stays level after extra time, penalty kicks determine the winner.