2026 MLS All-Stars: Which players deserve your vote?

Get your ballots ready: It’s time to vote for the 2026 MLS All-Stars.
I’ve got my standouts below, arranged in the 4-3-3 formation that fans can select from through the May 21 voting deadline.
As always, I vote by evaluating the top-performing teams and players who are on contenders. I encourage you to do the same.
Who will represent the league against the LIGA MX All-Stars this summer in Charlotte? Let’s hear your take as the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime takes shape.
Decide the 2026 MLS All-Star Roster
Choose who represents MLS against LIGA MX on July 29th in Charlotte. There’s no voting limit - vote for your favorite players again and again.
Turner is a huge reason why the Revs are an early-season contender in the Eastern Conference. He’s back near his 2021 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year form, and is pushing to start for the United States at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. I hope New England keep him around beyond his current loan from Lyon, which ends in June.
Honorable mention: I’ve also got to highlight Hugo Lloris, who has a league-best eight shutouts with LAFC. The 2018 World Cup champion has come up clutch all year.
Sanabria has been a key addition for RSL, who acquired him during the winter from Atlético de San Luis in LIGA MX. He's added strong balance to the team and delivered end product with four assists. I expect him to represent Uruguay at this summer’s World Cup.
Munie has taken a big step forward this season and has a legitimate case for MLS Defender of the Year. He’s really gifted athletically, puts out fires for the Supporters’ Shield leaders, and has turned into a true leader.
Ragen should be on the USMNT radar after the World Cup. He’s probably the league’s most underrated center back over the past couple of seasons. Even with Yeimar out injured, he has steadied Seattle’s league-best defense (six goals against).
Honorable mentions: The Nashville SC duo of Maxwell Woledzi and Jeisson Palacios continues to impress. Same with New England’s Mamadou Fofana and Osaze Urhoghide from FC Dallas.
As much as we rave about Nashville's three Designated Players, Nájar is a big part of why they’re still elite defensively. He is one of the most creative fullbacks in MLS and can unlock opponents with a pass or dribble.
Honorable mention: If RSL’s Zavier Gozo were an out-and-out right back, I’d put him as the starter. The 19-year-old homegrown has been absolutely ruthless in the final third.
This is a no-brainer pick. Berhalter was fantastic in 2025, earning MLS Best XI honors and emerging as a USMNT midfielder. He’s followed that up with a team-best 11 goal contributions (4g/7a) for the Whitecaps, boosting his case for a World Cup roster spot.
Honorable mentions: San Jose's Beau Leroux and Red Bull New York's Adri Mehmeti are fantastic players. In particular, Mehmeti has showcased huge potential and seems like he’ll play for a big-time European club one day.
I’ve got Messi as an attacking midfielder for these purposes, even if many consider him a forward. The back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP leads the league with 13 goal contributions (9g/4a) and remains absolutely world-class. At times, he’s single-handedly willed Inter Miami to victory.
Has Charlotte met their potential this year? Not yet. But that’s no indictment on Biel, who remains one of the premier No. 10s in MLS. He has a team-best 10 goal contributions (6g/4a) and would be a more-than-deserving local pick, one the Bank of America Stadium crowd can rally behind at All-Star.
Honorable mention: Up until his recent groin injury, I had San Jose's Niko Tsakiris as one of my attacking midfielders. The 20-year-old homegrown has been that good for the Earthquakes, who are the league’s surprise team in 2026.
Let’s not overthink this one: Musa, Surridge and Cuypers are in the Golden Boot presented by Audi hunt. All three strikers are clinical in the box and can score in a variety of ways.
Musa is pushing to represent Croatia at the World Cup, Surridge is scoring about every 50 minutes per match, and Cuypers is on a historic pace for the Fire.
Honorable mentions: Although I’ve not been enamored with the MLS winger play this year, San Diego FC's Anders Dreyer remains elite. I’d also be remiss not to shout out Nicolás Fernández Mercau, who has smoothed over New York City FC's concerns of having Alonso Martínez out injured long-term.