2026 MLS All-Stars: Which players deserve your vote?

Who will represent the league against the LIGA MX All-Stars this summer in Charlotte? Let’s hear your take as the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime takes shape.

As always, I vote by evaluating the top-performing teams and players who are on contenders. I encourage you to do the same.

I’ve got my standouts below, arranged in the 4-3-3 formation that fans can select from through the May 21 voting deadline.

Choose who represents MLS against LIGA MX on July 29th in Charlotte. There’s no voting limit - vote for your favorite players again and again.

Honorable mention: I’ve also got to highlight Hugo Lloris , who has a league-best eight shutouts with LAFC . The 2018 World Cup champion has come up clutch all year.

Turner is a huge reason why the Revs are an early-season contender in the Eastern Conference. He’s back near his 2021 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year form, and is pushing to start for the United States at the 2026 FIFA World Cup . I hope New England keep him around beyond his current loan from Lyon, which ends in June.

Honorable mention: Year after year, Seattle ’s Nouhou keeps performing at a really high level. He’s more than deserving of a shout.

Sanabria has been a key addition for RSL , who acquired him during the winter from Atlético de San Luis in LIGA MX. He's added strong balance to the team and delivered end product with four assists. I expect him to represent Uruguay at this summer’s World Cup.

Ragen should be on the USMNT radar after the World Cup. He’s probably the league’s most underrated center back over the past couple of seasons. Even with Yeimar out injured, he has steadied Seattle’s league-best defense (six goals against).

Munie has taken a big step forward this season and has a legitimate case for MLS Defender of the Year. He’s really gifted athletically, puts out fires for the Supporters’ Shield leaders, and has turned into a true leader.

Honorable mention: If RSL’s Zavier Gozo were an out-and-out right back, I’d put him as the starter. The 19-year-old homegrown has been absolutely ruthless in the final third.

As much as we rave about Nashville's three Designated Players, Nájar is a big part of why they’re still elite defensively. He is one of the most creative fullbacks in MLS and can unlock opponents with a pass or dribble.

Honorable mentions: San Jose's Beau Leroux and Red Bull New York 's Adri Mehmeti are fantastic players. In particular, Mehmeti has showcased huge potential and seems like he’ll play for a big-time European club one day.

This is a no-brainer pick. Berhalter was fantastic in 2025, earning MLS Best XI honors and emerging as a USMNT midfielder. He’s followed that up with a team-best 11 goal contributions (4g/7a) for the Whitecaps, boosting his case for a World Cup roster spot.

I’ve got Messi as an attacking midfielder for these purposes, even if many consider him a forward. The back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP leads the league with 13 goal contributions (9g/4a) and remains absolutely world-class. At times, he’s single-handedly willed Inter Miami to victory.

Has Charlotte met their potential this year? Not yet. But that’s no indictment on Biel, who remains one of the premier No. 10s in MLS. He has a team-best 10 goal contributions (6g/4a) and would be a more-than-deserving local pick, one the Bank of America Stadium crowd can rally behind at All-Star.