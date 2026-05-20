Orlando City rout Atlanta United to reach US Open Cup semifinals

The result sets up a semifinal matchup against either Columbus Crew or New York City FC, who have their quarterfinal bout on Wednesday at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field.

The Lions got off to a flying start, pouring in three goals in the first 25 minutes and never looking back, as David Brekalo, Griffin Dorsey and Tiago all found the scoresheet.

Brekalo opened the scoring in the fifth minute, converting a free header off an assist from Braian Ojeda. Dorsey doubled the advantage in the 16th minute with a tap-in finish off a low cross from Iván Angulo, while Tiago capped off the early barrage by converting after a giveaway at the back.