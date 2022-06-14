Why Italy legend Giorgio Chiellini is a "playoff signing" for LAFC

He’s also been capped 117 times for Italy, helping lead the Azzurri to the 2020 European Championship where he was recognized as the Defender of the Tournament. He’s played in the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups.

LAFC have made improvements in the defensive third a priority for 2022, trading for goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau (from Vancouver ) and left back Ryan Hollingshead (from Dallas ), as well as signing defensive midfielder Ilie Sanchez as a free agent after his Sporting KC days. Versatile midfielder Kellyn Acosta was added via a trade with Colorado , too.

“It's a playoff signing. Everybody is focused on the wrong thing here. Where has LAFC consistently failed? The toughest stages of knockout tournaments,” Doyle said on Extratime's latest episode . “They've been the best regular-season team in the league since 2018 and that's great – they're going to keep being really, really good in the regular season. In the playoffs, though, they have not had the right kind of veteran savvy in the middle of that backline and so they've gotten gashed, whether it's been Tigres in the [Concacaf Champions League] Final or the Sounders seemingly every year in the playoffs.”

Doyle believes LAFC, the current Supporters’ Shield leaders, will be selective with Chiellini during the regular season to keep him fresh for the postseason. Having depth at center back allows for that, it should be stressed.

“I think that signing Chiellini is not about those dog days of August, certainly not about making cross-country flights for an Eastern Conference on a random Wednesday,” Doyle said. “They're going to use him selectively with an eye towards having him available for the playoff push and then for the playoffs themselves. And then in the playoffs, I think they're going to end up playing more of a lower block and that's where Chiellini's Chiellini, man. He's dominant in the air, he's a very good passer and he's one of the best organizers we've seen in the backline over the past quarter-century. There aren't more than a handful of guys who you would take over him."

Calen Carr was among those scratching their head about the signing when reports first surfaced, joking Chiellini’s profile rather fits someone the LA Galaxy, their El Trafico rival, would historically sign. But Carr said it makes more sense the more he thinks about it.