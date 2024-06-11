Why FC Dallas dismissed Nico Estévez & what's next

Shortly before addressing the media on Tuesday morning to discuss the recent dismissal of head coach Nico Estévez, FC Dallas president Dan Hunt had something of a realization.

That, in a nutshell, explains FCD's decision to part ways with Estévez on Sunday , a day after a 1-1 draw at a short-handed Minnesota United FC extended the club's winless run to five games, dropping them to 13th place in the Western Conference with a 3W-8L-5D record (14 points).

"I came around the locker room this morning, and there's a ton of talent," Hunt told reporters. "I just don't think we're at our best moment."

Thank you for believing in me. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for helping me grow and push me to always give more. Through the good and bad the past 2 1/2 years, we never gave up. Your impact on myself, the locker room, and club will always be there. All the best Nico. pic.twitter.com/R1km7ZYJ0a

Luccin takes over

Assistant Peter Luccin has since taken over on an interim basis through the end of the season, in what Hunt calls an "audition" for the Frenchman to earn the job permanently. And just like Estévez before him, expectations will be sky-high for the 45-year-old who has been a first-team assistant since 2019.

"We have 18 games left in the regular season," Hunt said. "... It's about getting into the playoffs. And there have been several [clubs who've dismissed a coach mid-season] who've gone on to win MLS Cup."

Additionally, Dallas are eyeing domestic silverware with the US Open Cup (they'll visit Sporting Kansas City in the quarterfinals in July) and want to make a deep run in the upcoming Leagues Cup.

"I think Peter's going to bring a very fresh look to this and how he plays," Hunt said, alluding to the club's Western Conference-low 18 goals in 16 games and negative-7 goal difference.

"It's not lost on anybody here, the expected goals per game (15.2, second-worst in MLS per FBref) is the most telling statistic, right? And that is something that has to change immediately because we have guys that can put the ball in the back of the net."

Those guys – including club-record signing Petar Musa (5g/2a), 2023 breakout star Bernard Kamungo (0g/3a) and US internationals Paul Arriola (1g/1a), and Jesús Ferreira (2g/4a) – will now get more chances to do just that under Luccin, according to chief soccer officer and sporting director André Zanotta.