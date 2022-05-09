Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 10?

FCC are the headliners but there’s plenty more weekend grist for the YPPOTW mill. And remember that you can get involved, too – just find a tweet like this on Mondays or thereabouts, and chime in with your picks:

Push those Cincy jokes to the back burner, because thanks to a six-point week (granted they were one of two teams in Week 10 to play two league games) and a wider 4W-1L-1D run across all competitions, FC Cincinnati have moved into the top 10 of the overall table. And that surge in southern Ohio has been fueled in no small part by some assertive young talents.

“Football is really brutal,” as Phil Neville put it a few weeks back as Leo Campana took Gonzalo Higuain’s starting spot, and perhaps it applies to Cincy’s goalkeeping job. Alec Kann’s effectiveness over several years in MLS finally earned him a clear shot at a starting role, then he picks up an injury that opens the door just a crack for his 21-year-old rookie backup, and well, here’s how Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle penned it yesterday:

“The No. 2 overall SuperDraft pick, goalkeeper Roman Celentano, might’ve already won the starting job with three wins and two shutouts in his four games (poor Alec Kann, who finally got his chance to be a starter, got injured, and might not get his job back), while center back Ian Murphy, who they took later in the first round, sure seems like a long-term MLS starter.”

(We’ll get to Murphy in a minute.)