Team of the Week presented by Audi: FC Cincinnati reach new heights in Week 10

The vibes around FC Cincinnati have elevated more quickly than most expected, and now they’re leading the latest Team of the Week presented by Audi.
Two-thirds of their current winning streak occurred in Week 10, beating Toronto FC and Minnesota United FC by a combined 3-0 scoreline. Attacking midfielder Luciano Acosta continues to chance-create at an elite level, with his 1g/1a proving decisive alongside two shutouts (nine saves) from rookie goalkeeper Roman Celentano. Organizing it all is manager Pat Noonan, who’s worked wonders in short order.
FCC’s form is outdone by CF Montréal, though, as they’re now seven games unbeaten behind a 1g/2a performance from Joaquin Torres in a 4-1 home win over Orlando City SC. FC Dallas can one-up them after Paul Arriola scored and helped set up another in a 2-0 win over Seattle Sounders FC, reaching eight league games unbeaten.
The striker spot deservingly belongs to Atlanta United’s Ronaldo Cisneros, who bagged a first-half hat trick in a 4-1 thumping of Chicago Fire FC. Taxi Fountas, D.C. United’s new attacking gem, was similarly electric with two goals in a 2-0 win over Houston Dynamo FC, his second brace since arriving at the Black-and-Red.
Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag had 1g/1a in a 2-2 draw at LAFC to continue his remarkable sophomore season in MLS, while Mark Delgado's first LA Galaxy goal was the difference in a 1-0 win at Austin FC.
The backline features three goal-scoring center backs who were stellar in both boxes. Aaron Long salvaged a 1-1 draw for the New York Red Bulls vs. the Portland Timbers; Nathan grabbed a 1-0 win for the San Jose Earthquakes over the visiting Colorado Rapids; and Dave Romney's clean-up effort got rolling a 2-0 win for Nashville SC over Real Salt Lake, their first victory at GEODIS Park.
Team of the Week (3-4-3, left to right): Roman Celentano (CIN) – Dave Romney (NSH), Aaron Long (RBNY), Nathan (SJ) – Daniel Gazdag (PHI), Mark Delgado (LA), Luciano Acosta (CIN), Taxi Fountas (DC) – Paul Arriola (DAL), Ronaldo Cisneros (ATL), Joaquin Torres (MTL)
Coach: Pat Noonan (CIN)
Bench: JT Marcinkowski (SJ), Brendan Hines-Ike (DC), Derrick Etienne Jr. (CLB), Dax McCarty (NSH), Santiago Moreno (POR), Tosaint Ricketts (VAN), Andre Shinyashiki (CLT)
