Who were the best young-player performers in Matchday 15?

Did you know? MLS history was made – or at least matched – on Saturday night, and we don’t even have room for all of these guys on this week’s rundown:

Six players aged 20 or younger scored goals on Saturday night, tied for the most on a single day in @MLS history: Noel Buck ( @NERevolution ) Georgios Koutsias ( @ChicagoFire ) Tyler Wolff ( @ATLUTD ) Kosi Thompson & Deandre Kerr ( @TorontoFC ) Miguel Perez ( @stlCITYsc ) pic.twitter.com/pyytVVjnoq

“Felipe gets a chance to enter the game and he creates a great opportunity to score, because he's not asked to come in and take all the weight of the team on his shoulders. He can now be a participation player within the group and now his qualities can come out and he can have a real effect on the team.”

Even at the biggest clubs, the squad rotation this necessitates provides opportunities for young players. Here’s one view on that process, from Sporting Kansas City boss Peter Vermes, after homegrown Felipe Hernández – who’s aged out of YPPOTW eligibility but followed a path quite similar to this column’s subjects – came off the bench to score in SKC’s 4-1 thumping of Portland on Sunday:

There’s likely more where that came from in the months ahead. Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer across the United States, and the same sunshine and rising temperatures that make for grilling or beach weather will also test the stamina and resolve of players across MLS.

Their 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls wasn’t all that pretty, and it may have cost them the availability of Jordan Morris for a while thanks to a suspected groin injury on his game-winning goal. But the Rave Green are back atop the Western Conference table and they’ve gotten there with several regulars sidelined or limited.

One of them is Nouhou, the cult hero who’s only now pushing back towards full fitness after missing several games with a case of malaria. So Baker stepped up to fill Seattle’s left back slot, and on Saturday produced a very solid 90 minutes in just his third career MLS start.

Working well with Léo Chú along the flanks, the 19-year-old homegrown was involved in the passing sequence that led to Morris’ winner and held his own in a testy ongoing battle with Tom Barlow that saw both players earn yellow cards. Overall, Baker completed 39/50 passes and made 11 recoveries, four clearances, two interceptions and won 4/6 duels, coping well with the particular challenges posed by the RBNY high press.