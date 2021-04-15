Who's next? Meet MLS’ new wave of young talent

Who's next?

There’s now a deep pool from which to construct responses to that, composed of homegrowns and imports alike. MLS executives are investing more resources in younger players than ever before, while coaches are growing more comfortable entrusting them with significant responsibilities. That attracts overseas suitors in greater numbers, especially given the premium that the international transfer market places on promising prospects in or near their teenage years.

As difficult as it can be to gauge upside and trajectory, the following is a list of 10 outstanding young players who have earned enough minutes in MLS or on their youth national teams to show their potential, but remain young enough to command high long-term value both home and abroad. Most of them are already on the radar of notable clubs in Europe, Mexico and beyond, and many have even been the subjects of unsuccessful transfer offers.

That sweet spot tends to be fleeting, however, which underlines the importance of swift, consistent progress on these shores before interest fades or contracts ebb. So there’s some urgency among this group, too, especially with the pandemic having stolen so much time at this critical juncture of their careers.

Some notes: While many readers will be familiar with many of these names by now, I have chosen to focus on players who have not entirely “broken out” yet in what I would consider the conventional sense of the term. I have also bypassed players who, despite a tender age, have been acquired in circumstances that strongly suggest they are a finished product, or something closer to it, and/or are expected to perform as such. That adds up to no George Bello, Brenner, Gianluca Busio or Santiago Sosa, for example.