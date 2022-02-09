Who could be every Western Conference team's Mr. Reliable in 2022?

Despite how good Daniel Salloi and Andreu Fontas were for SKC in 2021, I’m giving the Mr. Reliable nod to Russell. In the last two seasons, Russell finished fourth (2020) and fifth (2021) among wingers with at least 1,000 minutes in open-play xG per 90 minutes. Add that xG to his 2.8 successful dribbles per game, which put him in the 88th percentile among players with at least 1,000 minutes last season, and you have a dynamic, goal dangerous right winger. That’s exactly what Russell has been for SKC for the last four years now.