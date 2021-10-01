Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated in MLS Week 29

Decision Day is fast approaching on November 7, but the 2021 Audi MLS Cup Playoff bracket is already taking shape.
New England Revolution clinched a playoff spot on September 22 with a 3-2 win against Chicago Fire FC, and now they can clinch the Eastern Conference's top seed.
In the Western Conference, Seattle Sounders can clinch a spot with a win and some help across other matches.
On the other end of the spectrum, Toronto FC can be mathematically eliminated from a playoff spot if they lose in Week 29 and some other results don't go in their favor.
New England will clinch the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference IF:
- Nashville lose or tie vs. New York City
Seattle will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF
- Seattle wins vs. Colorado AND
- LA lose vs. LAFC AND
- Minnesota lose or tie vs. Dallas AND
- Vancouver lose or tie vs. San Jose
Toronto will be eliminated from playoff contention IF
- Toronto lose vs. Chicago Fire FC AND
- Philadelphia win vs. Columbus AND
- Atlanta win vs. Montréal AND
- New York City win vs. Nashville