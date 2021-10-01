Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated in MLS Week 29

Decision Day is fast approaching on November 7, but the 2021 Audi MLS Cup Playoff bracket is already taking shape.

New England Revolution clinched a playoff spot on September 22 with a 3-2 win against Chicago Fire FC, and now they can clinch the Eastern Conference's top seed.

In the Western Conference, Seattle Sounders can clinch a spot with a win and some help across other matches.

On the other end of the spectrum, Toronto FC can be mathematically eliminated from a playoff spot if they lose in Week 29 and some other results don't go in their favor.

