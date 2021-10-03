New England earn Eastern Conference's top spot in Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs

The New England Revolution, following a 0-0 draw Sunday afternoon between New York City FC and Nashville SC, have secured the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.

In the process, New England have locked up a Round One bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason. The Conference Semifinals run from November 25-30, with details for Gillette Stadium’s game to be determined as the regular season nears Decision Day on November 7. They'd face the winner of the East's No. 4 vs. No. 5 Round One matchup.

New England are still in pursuit of their first-ever Supporters’ Shield, holding 65 points through 29 matches. At current pace, they can break LAFC’s 2019 record for single-season points (72). Should they secure the Supporters’ Shield, New England would maintain MLS Cup hosting priority if they reach the December 11 championship match.

Most points in an MLS Season
Season
Club
Points
Win %
2019
LAFC
72
.750
2018
New York
71
.721
2017
Toronto
69
.721
2018
Atlanta
69
.706
1998
LA
68
.750
2011
LA*
67
.706
2012
San Jose
66
.691
2021
New England**
65
.776

* 2011 coached by Bruce Arena

** Five matches left in the season

Bruce Arena’s team returns to action October 16 when hosting Chicago Fire FC (7 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) following the impending international window.

New England Revolution MLS Cup Playoffs

