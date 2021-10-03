New England earn Eastern Conference's top spot in Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs

The New England Revolution, following a 0-0 draw Sunday afternoon between New York City FC and Nashville SC, have secured the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.
In the process, New England have locked up a Round One bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason. The Conference Semifinals run from November 25-30, with details for Gillette Stadium’s game to be determined as the regular season nears Decision Day on November 7. They'd face the winner of the East's No. 4 vs. No. 5 Round One matchup.
New England are still in pursuit of their first-ever Supporters’ Shield, holding 65 points through 29 matches. At current pace, they can break LAFC’s 2019 record for single-season points (72). Should they secure the Supporters’ Shield, New England would maintain MLS Cup hosting priority if they reach the December 11 championship match.
|
Season
|
Club
|
Points
|
Win %
|
2019
|
LAFC
|
72
|
.750
|
2018
|
New York
|
71
|
.721
|
2017
|
Toronto
|
69
|
.721
|
2018
|
Atlanta
|
69
|
.706
|
1998
|
LA
|
68
|
.750
|
2011
|
LA*
|
67
|
.706
|
2012
|
San Jose
|
66
|
.691
|
2021
|
New England**
|
65
|
.776
* 2011 coached by Bruce Arena
** Five matches left in the season
Bruce Arena’s team returns to action October 16 when hosting Chicago Fire FC (7 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) following the impending international window.
