Who are the way-early MLS Cup 2025 favorites?

Before a ball is even kicked to start the new season, the This is MLS crew gave their picks.

"I think in the summertime we see some big names joining LAFC as well and they win the Cup this year," Kljestan concluded.

" LA Galaxy threw the gauntlet down in Los Angeles last year by winning MLS Cup and putting the pressure back onto LAFC," Kljestan said. "I think they made good, solid moves at the beginning of the year, adding MLS veteran presence just like they did in 2022 before they won the championship."

Can new head coach Javier Mascherano rectify what went wrong for reigning MLS MVP Lionel Messi & Co. last year?

As the betting favorites to lift the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy, expectations are soaring around the defending Supporters' Shield winners following their Round One Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs exit.

"The expectation and the pressure is on Miami , so Miami have to win MLS Cup," Edu said.

Taylor Twellman: Columbus Crew

"When you look at the odds, for those of you that may look at them, this is very interesting to me: Everyone's really not counting on Cincinnati and Atlanta," Twellman said.

Cincy briefly broke the MLS transfer record with the reported $16.2 million signing of Kévin Denkey, before replacing Lucho Acosta with fellow star playmaker Evander. Meanwhile, Atlanta acquired striker Emmanuel Latte Lath for reportedly $22 million alongside the return of Five Stripes legend Miguel Almirón.

But another team also caught Twellman's eye, even after they transferred superstar forward Cucho Hernández to LaLiga side Real Betis for reportedly around $16 million plus add-ons.

"A lot of people are writing off Wilfried Nancy and the Columbus Crew," Twellman said. "I just don't understand that when literally four months ago we were talking about him as being the best manager in all of Major League Soccer.