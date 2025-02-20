LAFC acquire Turkish forward Cengiz Ünder from Fenerbahçe

"Cengiz is a top-quality player with experience at the highest levels of international competition," said LAFC co-president & GM John Thorrington. "He has proven himself in some of the best leagues in the world and his attacking abilities will contribute to our success in 2025."

This winter, the club transferred Mateusz Bogusz (to Cruz Azul) and Cristian Olivera (to Grêmio) for reportedly around $15 million combined.

The 27-year-old Turkish international's deal lasts through June 30 and has a purchase option. He will be a Designated Player for the Black & Gold alongside forwards Denis Bouanga and Olivier Giroud .

Ünder joins LAFC after posting 66 goals and 46 assists in 343 professional matches. In the last half-dozen years, he's played for AS Roma (Italy), Leicester City (England) and Olympique de Marseille (France) before moving to Fenerbahçe for reportedly over $15 million.

Internationally, Ünder has 16 goals and 10 assists in 51 caps with Turkiye.

"I look forward to playing in front of the Los Angeles fans and representing the inclusive culture of the club,” said Ünder. "I know that L.A. is home to many ethnicities and that LAFC has a multicultural fan base, including many Armenians. I am a professional who enjoys the game of football and believes in its unifying power.