LAFC acquire Turkish forward Cengiz Ünder from Fenerbahçe

LAFC have acquired forward Cengiz Ünder on loan from Süper Lig powerhouse Fenerbahçe, the club announced Thursday.
The 27-year-old Turkish international's deal lasts through June 30 and has a purchase option. He will be a Designated Player for the Black & Gold alongside forwards Denis Bouanga and Olivier Giroud.
In addition to their DP trio, LAFC's attack includes striker Jeremy Ebobisse and rising talents David Martínez and Nathan Ordaz.
This winter, the club transferred Mateusz Bogusz (to Cruz Azul) and Cristian Olivera (to Grêmio) for reportedly around $15 million combined.
"Cengiz is a top-quality player with experience at the highest levels of international competition," said LAFC co-president & GM John Thorrington. "He has proven himself in some of the best leagues in the world and his attacking abilities will contribute to our success in 2025."
Ünder joins LAFC after posting 66 goals and 46 assists in 343 professional matches. In the last half-dozen years, he's played for AS Roma (Italy), Leicester City (England) and Olympique de Marseille (France) before moving to Fenerbahçe for reportedly over $15 million.
Internationally, Ünder has 16 goals and 10 assists in 51 caps with Turkiye.
"I look forward to playing in front of the Los Angeles fans and representing the inclusive culture of the club,” said Ünder. "I know that L.A. is home to many ethnicities and that LAFC has a multicultural fan base, including many Armenians. I am a professional who enjoys the game of football and believes in its unifying power.
"I have played in England, Italy and France and have shared my joys and sorrows with teammates, fans, and other community members of many different ethnicities, which I will continue to do in L.A. I know that our fans are aware of the unifying power of sports, and I hope we can embrace each other."
LAFC's 2025 MLS campaign begins on Feb. 22 at home against Minnesota United FC (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). The reigning US Open Cup champions are also in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.
