Which MLS team is best positioned to win Leagues Cup?

So instead of simply picking the eventual victor, I’m giving myself three bites at the apple. Let’s dive into which three MLS teams are best equipped to wade through the final rounds and emerge victorious.

Predicting the title winner of any knockout tournament is already hard enough, given they inherently encourage parity and chaos . Predicting the 2023 Leagues Cup winner is even more difficult, given that it’s never existed in this format.

We’re getting closer and closer to crunch time in this year’s expanded Leagues Cup tournament, with four quarterfinal matchups kicking off Friday. There are plenty of strong sides remaining – six hail from MLS and a pair are still pushing from Liga MX – but only a few are favorites.

Look, I know you expected Inter Miami to be the first team on this list…and you were right! Congratulations. They’re a natural title contender in every competition at this point, thanks to the fact they had the greatest summer transfer window in MLS history. Miami added at least four starters, and three of those starters are Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Not bad, right?

Even when they’re on the brink of defeat, like in their Round-of-16 clash with FC Dallas, Messi’s left foot rescues them. In the attack, Tata Martino’s fluid 4-3-3 shape has worked quite well (as if you could find an attacking alignment with Messi in it that doesn’t work well), with Messi nominally on the right wing while Dixon Arroyo stays deeper on the right side of midfield to provide stability and defensive cover.

Defending Inter Miami feels a bit like trying to plug leaks on a sinking boat. Every time you plug one – phew, we slowed Messi down and forced him to pass the ball off to a teammate – a new one breaks open – Busquets just split two lines with one pass. There’s a reason why Miami have the second-most goals in Leagues Cup right now (13, one behind Toluca’s 14).

Now, for all of Miami’s good attacking play, they’re still not a shoe-in for the Leagues Cup crown. Defensively, they’re vulnerable.

All of Inter Miami’s stars are on the wrong side of 30 and Martino wants to push numbers forward, which can cause real issues for them in defensive transition. Dallas scored two goals on the break against Miami in the Round of 16, while Orlando City SC and Atlanta United both found at least momentary joy with quick transition attacks in the group stage. Even when Miami settle into their 4-4-2 block, they’re behind the eight-ball. Messi and Josef Martínez don’t apply any real defensive pressure to the opposition, which affords teams time to think through every action in the final third.