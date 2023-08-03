LAFC transfer José Cifuentes to Rangers FC

The 24-year-old Ecuadorian international departs the Black & Gold after three-and-a-half seasons, posting 14 goals and 20 assists in 102 regular-season games (78 starts). He was a key part of the club’s MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield double-winning squad last season.

"Cifu has been an integral part of LAFC’s success over the last three years," co-president & general manager John Thorrington said in a release. "He has developed into a top midfielder in our league, and we are excited for him to continue the next steps in his career at Rangers."