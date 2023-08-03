LAFC transfer José Cifuentes to Rangers FC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
LAFC have transferred midfielder José Cifuentes to Scottish powerhouse side Rangers FC, the club announced Thursday.
The 24-year-old Ecuadorian international departs the Black & Gold after three-and-a-half seasons, posting 14 goals and 20 assists in 102 regular-season games (78 starts). He was a key part of the club’s MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield double-winning squad last season.
"Cifu has been an integral part of LAFC’s success over the last three years," co-president & general manager John Thorrington said in a release. "He has developed into a top midfielder in our league, and we are excited for him to continue the next steps in his career at Rangers."
Cifuentes, who was out of contract this winter, represented LAFC at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He’s earned 16 caps for La Tri, often playing alongside LAFC left back Diego Palacios on the international stage.
As Cifuentes departs, LAFC maintain a midfield core led by Kellyn Acosta, Timothy Tillman and Ilie Sanchez. During the summer window, they also brought Bulgarian midfielder Filip Krastev in on loan from Belgian second-division side Lommel SK.
LAFC, in their second season under head coach Steve Cherundolo, are second in the Western Conference standings at the Leagues Cup break. Rangers are one of two perennial contenders in Scotland alongside Celtic FC, regularly competing in the Champions League and/or Europa League.
